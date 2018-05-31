Amazon’s Big One-Day PC Sale Has Everything From Routers to Graphics Cards

Amazon has launched another one-day sale on PC components and accessories, and it's loaded with some tempting upgrade options. In fact, this is the most graphics card-heavy deal that we've seen from Amazon in recent memory. That's significant, because deals on graphics cards have been few and far between lately thanks to the cryptocurrency boom.

You can shop the entire sale right here. In addition to the graphics cards, processors, motherboards, and SSDs, you'll also find a few deals on routers and external hard drives - so there's a little something for everyone here. Some of the most notable deals from the sale are listed below.

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Processor: $214.99 (30% off)

ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Mini 8GB GDDR5X VR Ready Gaming Graphic Card: $499.99 (22% off)

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 580 256-bit 8GB GDRR5 DirectX 12 VR Ready CFX Graphics Card: $299.99 (21%)

ASUS AC3100 WiFi Dual-band Gigabit Wireless Router: $199.99 (17% off)

TP-Link Archer AC1200 Smart WiFi Router: $39.99 (47% off)

Seagate 4TB BarraCuda Pro 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s 128MB Cache 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive: $139.99 (20% off)

WD 1TB My Passport for Mac Portable external Hard Drive: $52 (35% off)

Corsair Vengeance RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000 (PC4-24000) C16 Desktop memory: $169.99 (21% off)

Again, you can shop the entire Amazon PC sale right here. Keep in mind that it will only last through today, May 31st.

