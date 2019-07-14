Amazon Prime Day 2019 Video Game Deals Revealed

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, scheduled to go live on July 15 (Monday) at 3 a.m. ET. And for the first time ever, Prime members will enjoy a full 48 hours of more than a million deals worldwide. Included in these deals, will be big savings for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC gamers, some of which Amazon has already revealed. That’s right, while Amazon promises new deals launching every couple of minutes across two days, it’s already revealed five big deals that may be of an interest to gamers on a variety of systems.

In an official press release, Amazon teased deals pertaining to Nintendo Switch consoles and its Joy-Con controllers, the Astro A40 TR headset, the Oculus Go, and a PlayStation 4 Pro console bundle. Anyway, without further ado, here are the gaming deals Amazon has revealed so far:

Nintendo Switch + $35 Digital eShop Gift Card

According to Amazon, Prime members will be able to save on select Nintendo Switch systems, which will come with with a $35 digital eShop Gift Card. Further specifics on how much savings are involved haven’t been divulged, but if you’ve been itching to cop a Switch, make sure you check out the deal once Prime Day goes live.

Astro A40 TR headset

The popular Astro A40 TR headset will be 50 percent off during Prime Day, meaning it should cost $75 rather than its usually $150. The Astro A40 TR headset isn’t the best headset on the market, but for its price it’s one of the better ones, and is certainly up to snuff for most gamers. At the moment, it’s unclear if Amazon will also be discounting the Astro A40 TR headset that comes with MIX amp.

Oculus Go

If you’re buying a VR headset anytime soon, the Oculus Go is probably your best bet. There’s no wires and no PC. All you do is buy the headset, strap it on, and play. It’s not as powerful as some other VR headsets, but it offers the most bang for your buck, and this Prime Day, Amazon is offering $40 off the headset (32 GB). This means it will cost $160 rather than the usual $200.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

To accompany the Nintendo Switch console savings, Amazon is offering 25 percent off Joy-Cons, which usually cost a hefty $80, but will be available for $60.

PS4 Pro Bundle

According to Amazon, it will be offering savings of up to 33 percent on a PlayStation 4 Pro console bundle. Unfortunately, further specifics on what’s included in this bundle, aren’t divulged, but if you’ve been looking to jump to the PS4 Pro life, make sure to keep an eye out.

Electronics

Lastly, here are the electronics deals Amazon has revealed so far that may be relevant to you as a gamer:

Save up to 50% on Select Sony LED Smart TVs

Save big on Samsung QLED 65″ TV

Save up to 50% on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Save on select Chromebooks

Save up to 50% on select PC streaming equipment

Save big on select SanDisk and WD storage and memory products

Of course, there will be more gaming deals, including deals on games themselves, but those will come and go during the sale. These are simply the discounts Amazon has highlighted ahead of time.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you plan on picking up this Prime Day.