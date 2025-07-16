Alan Wake 2 Is Cheaper Than Ever in New Deal

Alan Wake 2 is easily one of the best games of 2024 and stands among the titans of the horror game genre. Thanks to a new sale, Remedy Entertainment’s title is now on the best sale it has ever seen. The first Alan Wake has often gone on sale or been given away for free, but this marks the first time players have seen Alan Wake 2 for such a low price.

PlayStation users can snag Alan Wake 2 for as low as $23.99 through the PlayStation Store. This is only applicable to the Standard Edition of Alan Wake 2, as the Deluxe Edition and DLC remain at full price. This deal is set to expire on July 31st, giving fans about two weeks to pick this title up during the PlayStation Summer Sale. There is also a trial for Alan Wake 2 included with PS Plus Premium that lets players try the game before diving in fully.

Alan Wake 2 is the sequel to Alan Wake and features Remedy Entertainment at its best. It follows the titular Alan Wake as he explores the Dark Place and FBI Agent Saga Anderson as she searches for clues in Bright Falls. The Night Springs and Lake House Expansion DLC are both available as well, allowing players to continue exploring this world with new characters and new stories.

Remedy Entertainment also recently released FBC: Firebreak, a co-op multiplayer shooter set within the same world. This title takes place in the Federal Bureau of Control Building and sees players take on otherworldly threats similar to what fans faced in Control and Alan Wake 2. FBC: Firebreak is available on Game Pass and PS Plus, allowing these subscribers to enjoy the game for free.