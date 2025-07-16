Mortal Kombat 2 Gets Hilarious Johnny Cage Teaser Trailer

Mortal Kombat 2 has gotten a brand new teaser trailer that stars Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage in a fictional action movie. The Mortal Kombat series is massively iconic at this point thanks to the long-running video game franchise, but also its various films that have expanded the audience. Although it’s largely best known for its graphic violence and incredible fighting gameplay, the story of the Mortal Kombat series is also pretty engaging. Speaking personally, I really like to play Mortal Kombat specifically for the story and then I don’t really touch the games after I beat them! They’re super fun and easy to finish in a short amount of time.

With that said, fans were a bit let down by the story in the 2021 film Mortal Kombat. It didn’t have the titular tournament and was generally not what fans wanted, even if the action was pretty solid. However, Mortal Kombat 2 aims to fix this and give fans the fighting tournament on the big screen later this year. It has been a long road to get here, as the film was interrupted by strikes and has been finished shooting for well over a year ago. But now, Warner Bros. is getting ready to show the film to the world.

Ahead of the premiere of the Mortal Kombat 2 trailer tomorrow, WB has released a new teaser trailer starring Johnny Cage himself. The footage shows Cage in a very cheesy in-universe action movie, taking cues from 90s Steven Segal movies. It’s a great little teaser for what’s to come and shows that the film has captured the tone for Johnny Cage perfectly. It’s the kind of dumb fun that you want from a character like that. Of course, it’s probably unlikely any of this footage is in the actual movie or if it is, it will be pretty brief and used as a way to introduce Cage to the audience.

We’re not quite sure what Johnny Cage’s role in this specific movie will be, but historically, Johnny Cage is a washed up movie star who enters the deadly tournament to prove himself and hopefully revive his acting career. Ultimately, Cage goes on to become a defender of Earthrealm and is able to become quite the hero, even earning the heart of Sonya Blade who becomes his wife. It’s unclear exactly how far they will take Cage in this film, but there are also plans for a Mortal Kombat 3 which would likely further his story.

Mortal Kombat 2 hits theaters on October 24th, 2025.