Amazon Drops Two Massive Prime Day Sales on Digital Storage Devices

Digital storage device deals are one of Amazon’s go-to Gold Box offerings, but they’ve really outdone themselves for Prime Day 2019. They’ve unleashed not one but TWO massive sales that include a wide range of products from SanDisk, WD, Samsung, Seagate, LaCie, and more at all-time low prices.

You can shop the entire SanDisk and WD sale right here, paying special attention to the popular 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, 512GB, and even the massive new 1TB microSD cards. If you have an Android phone, Nintendo Switch, GoPro and the like, now would be the time to upgrade your storage because these cards are cheaper than ever. Inside the sale you’ll also find deals on SSDs, flash drives, external hard drives and more.

The second sale includes all of the storage products from Samsung, Seagate, and LaCie. This sale features some of the higher capacity storage options going all the way up to 10TB. There are also some awesome NAS options from Synology to look into. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts, and make sure to check out our Gear page for more Prime Day deal highlights.

