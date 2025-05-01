The Last of Us Part II Remastered Update Brings More Fixes to PC

Naughty Dog has released another patch for the PC port of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Like previous updates, this one primarily fixes different bugs that plagued the game. Some of these are minor, while others had major impacts on the game and visuals. Since the April 3rd release, Naughty Dog has released numerous patches for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC. Given the series’ legacy, ensuring the game is the best possible version is important for many fans, and these updates continue to give the game more stability and staying power. Future updates will likely continue this trend as new issues are discovered.
Patch 1.3 for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s PC port addresses numerous problems, including multiple issues with blood effects and UI issues. Additionally, a bug causing camera flickering has been fixed. These visual fixes improve how the game appears and runs, making it more enjoyable for players.
Naughty Dog has also implemented general fixes for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. This includes two issues with the PlayStation DualSense controller and how it interacts with Steam. Other issues with Steam have been taken care of as well, and other general stability updates have been pushed through. As the DualSense controller is the best option besides mouse and keyboard, these fixes are crucial.
Read below to discover everything included in the 1.3 patch notes for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC.
The Last of Us Part II Remastered PC 1.3 Patch Notes
- The dynamic blood drip effect is now visible on body parts when shot or wounded by a melee attack.
- Fixed a bug that caused blood splatter screen effects to briefly disappear when quickly moving the camera or dodging, if upscaling was enabled.
- Resolved a crash that occurred for some players when performing a quick turn after completing an interaction.
- Fixed a bug that could cause PlayStation DualSense controllers to become less responsive and lose functionality over time when using Steam Input.
- Adaptive Triggers are now functional when using a PlayStation DualSense controller with Steam Input enabled.
- Addressed a bug that caused noise and flickering on camera rotation while aiming through a rifle scope with upscaling enabled.
- Resolved a bug that caused Steam Status to show “At the Main Menu” when playing No Return.
- Fixed a bug that introduced ghosting when FSR Frame Generation was used with a display resolution lower than the native screen resolution.
- Fixed a visual bug that caused lighting in dark underwater sections to appear pixelated when both upscaling and motion blur were enabled.
- Fixed a rare bug that caused some players to fall out of bounds while riding on horseback through Seattle.
- Various visual bug fixes related to animation and lighting in ultrawide cutscenes.
- Various crash fixes and stability improvements