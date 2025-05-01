The Last of Us Part II Remastered Update Brings More Fixes to PC

Naughty Dog has released another patch for the PC port of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Like previous updates, this one primarily fixes different bugs that plagued the game. Some of these are minor, while others had major impacts on the game and visuals. Since the April 3rd release, Naughty Dog has released numerous patches for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC. Given the series’ legacy, ensuring the game is the best possible version is important for many fans, and these updates continue to give the game more stability and staying power. Future updates will likely continue this trend as new issues are discovered.

Patch 1.3 for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s PC port addresses numerous problems, including multiple issues with blood effects and UI issues. Additionally, a bug causing camera flickering has been fixed. These visual fixes improve how the game appears and runs, making it more enjoyable for players.

Naughty Dog has also implemented general fixes for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. This includes two issues with the PlayStation DualSense controller and how it interacts with Steam. Other issues with Steam have been taken care of as well, and other general stability updates have been pushed through. As the DualSense controller is the best option besides mouse and keyboard, these fixes are crucial.

Read below to discover everything included in the 1.3 patch notes for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered PC 1.3 Patch Notes

The last of us part 2 joel and ellie.