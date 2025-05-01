Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s New Month of Meh Event Spotlights Gudetama

PC gamers recently got an exciting new update to Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which will arrive soon on Nintendo Switch. However, the new content isn’t all that Hello Kitty fans have to be excited about this month. A brand new Month of Meh event starts today, May 1st, and runs through the end of the month in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. This live event is available on all platforms and invites players to celebrate those lazy Gudetama with egg-themed adventures and items all month long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

May might be the high point of spring vibes in the Northern Hemisphere, but while nature is coming to life, many of us want to sit back and relax this time of year. That’s where the Month of Meh theme comes in, as Sunblink celebrates the fact that “all of us would prefer to stay in bed sometimes.” This egg-centric event stars Hello Kitty Island Adventure‘s Gudetama, alongside a new egg-centric character and plenty of exciting prizes. To get a sense of what we’re in for this month, check out the official Month of Meh trailer for Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Play video

The Month of Meh event tasks players to track down Nisetama-san, a mysterious figure in an egg suit. Much like the notorious Gudetama in a top hat, this new egg-suited figure will appear in a different location on the island every day. You will see a new Daily Quest in your log as a reminder to find him each day, and you should be able to see his egg-themed face on your map, as well. Players will need to find and take a photo of Nisetama-san to collect egg yolks, which are the event’s in-game currency.

How to Get Egg Yolks for the Month of Meh Event

You’ll get one free yolk during the initial cutscene that starts the Month of Meh event in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. From there, it’s up to you to collect more to exchange for prizes.

You will get 7 yolks for finding and taking a photo with the egg-costumed Nisetama-san each day. Egg yolks can also be earned by completing certain daily quests for your friends on the island. Once you get the yolks, you’ll need to trade them in to get event-themed items at Hello Kitty Island Adventure shops or at the newly added Egg Shrine.

There are also giant eggs popping up around the adventure park. Interacting with these earns you full eggs, not egg yolks. These can be used in recipes such as Egg Tart and recipes at the Egg Pan, if you’ve unlocked it. They will also be part of the required trade to buy certain event items from My Melody and Tuxedo Sam, so you may want to hang on to a few as you go.

What to Do with Egg Yolks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure During the Month of Meh

Once you collect the egg yolks, you’ll head to the Egg Shine to trade them in for prizes. The Egg Shrine should be fairly easy to spot, as it will be a new addition to the beach area near the main town square for Hello Kitty Island Adventure. During the initial cut scene that starts the event, you’ll get a glimpse of its location.

A photo with Nisetama-san in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Interacting with the Egg Shrine will let gamers get a hint for where to find Nisetama-san each day, and is also where you can trade in your egg yolks for various egg-themed prizes. Here’s a quick rundown of what the Egg Shrine has to offer in exchange for your collected yolks:

Gudetama Bean Bag Chair – 15 Yolks

Gudetama Book – 5 Yolks

Gudetama Divider – 25 Yolks

Gudetama Egg Chair – 10 Yolks

Gudetama Flooring – 15 Yolks

Gudetama Potted Plant – 7 Yolks

Gudetama Mini Shrine – 20 Yolks

Gudetama Ramen Side Table – 10 Yolks

Gudetama Egg Side Table – 10 Yolks

Gudetama Egg Sofa – 25 Yolks

Gudetama Trash Can – 10 Yolks

Gudetama Egg Wallpaper – 15 Yolks

In addition to these Egg Shrine unlocks, eggs can be turned in to Tuxedo Sam and MyMelody to buy extra egg-themed items for the Month of Meh. These include a Gudetama Arm Chair from My Melody and a Gudetama Shirt and Tie from Tuxedo Sam. Since the shops tend to rotate on a daily basis, it’s likely that other items will be available throughout the event period.

The Month of Meh event in Hello Kitty Island Adventure starts today, May 1st, and runs through the end of the month on May 31st. It is live now in Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.