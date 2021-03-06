Pokemon Red and Blue Theory Goes Viral for Mind-Blowing Twist

✖

A new Pokemon Red and Blue theory has gone viral over on Reddit for its mind-blowing twist. The first-ever Pokemon gym players encountered back in 1996, courtesy of the Nintendo Game Boy, was the Pew City Gym, lead by Brock and his rock-type Pokemon. As a reward for beating Brock, players are awarded with the Boulder badge, TM34, and the ability to use Flash (HM05). For many, it's easy to visually recreat the gym just from memory. That's how nostalgic that walk to Brock is.

Tapping into this vivid memory, one Pokemon fan and artist recreated the scene, but with a mind-blowing twist involving Brock's level 14 Onyx. Of course, we could spoil the twist, but it's better to watch it for yourself, and that's exactly what you can do below, courtesy of Reddit user "MattOnyx."

As you would expect, the post quickly went viral and blew a lot of minds in the process. At the moment of publishing, the post has over 73,00 votes of approval and a metric ton of awards.

Unfortunately, none of this is canon, but if Nintendo ever decided to remake Red and Blue again -- which it will -- this would be a fantastic addition. It's not going to happen this year though. This year, Nintendo is remaking Pokemon Pearl and Diamond, which are equally great as Red and Blue, but not quite as nostalgic.

