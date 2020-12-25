Amazon Makes Popular Game Free for Prime Members

✖

Amazon Prime has made a popular game free just in time for Christmas. Each month, Amazon Prime gives away free games to members, and this month is no exception. That said, if you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, or any platform that isn't PC, you're out of luck, as the giveaway is limited to just PC codes of the game. However, if you're on PC, from now until January 22, you can download Overcooked for free, with no strings attached.

Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep and play forever as long as you maintain an active subscription to Amazon Prime. If your subscription lapses, you will access to the game until you renew with the same account.

In addition to Overcooked, Amazon Prime members have 31 other free games to download. Some of the more noteworthy of these games include Battlefield 3, Wizard of Legend, and Yooka-Laylee (full list of games can be found here).

For those that don't know: Overcooked debuted back in 2016 via developer Ghost Town Games and publisher Team17 Digital, and it's not only one of the most popular games of 2016, but it's widely considered one of the best co-op games of the last generation.

"Overcooked is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook, and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff. Sharpen your knives and dust off your chef’s whites, there isn’t mushroom for error and the steaks are high in these crazy kitchens!"

