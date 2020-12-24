Nintendo Switch Developer Giving Away Games for Free for the Holidays

✖

A Nintendo Switch developer is giving away four different games for free to "help spread some holiday cheer." More specifically, Thunderful Publishing has announced that it is giving away its popular SteamWorld games on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, though you have to act fast in order to take advantage of the giveaway. This week, the publisher announced it's giving away exactly 5,000 copies of either SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest or SteamWorld Heist for free, but only to the first 5,000 unique users that fill out an accompanying form.

In order to nab a copy, not only do you need to be among the first 5,000 unique users, but you will need to fill out and submit the aforementioned form before December 31. It's unclear when exactly players will find out if they were among the first 5,000 to submit the form, but Thunderful Publishing notes keys will be sent out sometime during January.

That said, this offer is limited to North American Nintendo eShop accounts, though anyone, anywhere in the world, can make a North American Nintendo eShop account. In addition to Nintendo Switch keys, the giveaway also includes Steam keys if you rather play any of the aforementioned four games on PC. However, it's worth noting that the Steam version of the SteamWorld Heist does not come with any DLC, though the Switch version comes with The Outsider campaign and all previously released hat packs.

For more information -- and the required form -- click here. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if any codes remain. The giveaway began yesterday, so there's a chance all 5,000 codes are gone, but right now, Thunderful Publishing hasn't announced as much.

For more news, rumors, leaks, deals, and every other type of coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite click here or check out the relevant links below: