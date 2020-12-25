PlayStation Fans Get "No PS5" Trending on Christmas Day

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been trending on social media several times throughout the year following its November release, and it’s happened once again now on Christmas Day. This time, however, PlayStation fans have gotten “no PS5” trending. While plenty of people likely woke up to a PlayStation 5 whether it was from someone else or a gift they’d gotten for themselves, plenty of others still have been unable to get one of the new consoles since it launched because of how competitive the hunt for available stock has been.

As is the case with any holiday gatherings around Christmas and especially during the 2020 holidays, the “no PS5” trend has been building up slowly over the past few days. It’s peaked now on Christmas Day though as people either had their expectations for a new console dashed or reflected on the fact that they still don’t have one of the consoles yet.

A significant reason for why many people haven’t been successful in their quests for the PlayStation 5 deals with the many bots and scalpers that have scooped up the consoles before people could get them themselves, but companies have been taking actions against those automated buying efforts since the console’s launch. Sony itself has implemented a new type of queue for PlayStation Direct that puts people in a random spot in the line for the online store after first placing them in a pre-queue waiting room, thus ensuring that people can’t camp on the site 24/7 to be the first one in line. Though people have had plenty of frustrating experiences trying to purchase the PlayStation 5 from Walmart, the company said not long ago that it’s blocked over 20 million purchases by bots throughout the time that the console has been available through the retailer.

Whether you’re someone who’s already gotten a PlayStation 5 by now or you’re still waiting on your chance to own one, you can check out some of the best responses within the “no PS5” trend from Twitter below.