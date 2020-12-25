PlayStation Fans Get "No PS5" Trending on Christmas Day
Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been trending on social media several times throughout the year following its November release, and it’s happened once again now on Christmas Day. This time, however, PlayStation fans have gotten “no PS5” trending. While plenty of people likely woke up to a PlayStation 5 whether it was from someone else or a gift they’d gotten for themselves, plenty of others still have been unable to get one of the new consoles since it launched because of how competitive the hunt for available stock has been.
As is the case with any holiday gatherings around Christmas and especially during the 2020 holidays, the “no PS5” trend has been building up slowly over the past few days. It’s peaked now on Christmas Day though as people either had their expectations for a new console dashed or reflected on the fact that they still don’t have one of the consoles yet.
A significant reason for why many people haven’t been successful in their quests for the PlayStation 5 deals with the many bots and scalpers that have scooped up the consoles before people could get them themselves, but companies have been taking actions against those automated buying efforts since the console’s launch. Sony itself has implemented a new type of queue for PlayStation Direct that puts people in a random spot in the line for the online store after first placing them in a pre-queue waiting room, thus ensuring that people can’t camp on the site 24/7 to be the first one in line. Though people have had plenty of frustrating experiences trying to purchase the PlayStation 5 from Walmart, the company said not long ago that it’s blocked over 20 million purchases by bots throughout the time that the console has been available through the retailer.
Whether you’re someone who’s already gotten a PlayStation 5 by now or you’re still waiting on your chance to own one, you can check out some of the best responses within the “no PS5” trend from Twitter below.
For Anyone Who Needs It
For all my homies who ain't get one 😂🤣 #noPS5 pic.twitter.com/u2xdsiCSzJ— Ichiban Brody🏍 (@AwwBrody7) December 25, 2020
Maybe Next Year
no ps5 shaped boxes under the christmas tree 😞 i guess we’ll try again next year— hoesay (@hoesaynextdoor) December 24, 2020
Got the Games, but No PS5
Imagine you have 2 ps5 games but no ps5— 🕸FOXYLATE🕸 (@F0XYLATE) December 24, 2020
Lmao pic.twitter.com/sEL6XeZAdX
They're Just Hiding
No PS5 yet, they are hiding. pic.twitter.com/lNkJufb9Ed— Alan Boiston (@VVVGamer) December 24, 2020
Just Need a PS5 Now
2 PS5 controllers and a charging station for my non-existent PS5 #noPS5 pic.twitter.com/j7TFCbxHDi— Lick-My-Peaches (@LickPeaches) December 25, 2020
When You Don't Open Up a PS5
When you’ve finished opening your Christmas gifts and there was no PS5 pic.twitter.com/HmSR6sZ6PJ— Sundismal (@sundismal) December 23, 2020
Still No PS5
Christmas eve and still no PS5 for under the tree. 🙄— Michael Schwenk (@MichaelSchwen12) December 24, 2020
No PS5 ... But for a Good Reason
No PS5 today because I got it on release day... pic.twitter.com/diYxI2I3Gy— Nizzy 🏴 (@Nizz3hx) December 25, 2020
No PS5 Under the Tree
Went to check under the tree and no PS5 was there pic.twitter.com/2KSqyPG6QU— Aldeezy 🕊 (@xALDO) December 25, 2020
Lots of People With No PS5
"No PS5"😂This Christmas is going to upset a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/6mG0mQM8Gj— almond milk (@OSalty22) December 25, 2020