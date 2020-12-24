Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Is The Best Judy Alvarez Cosplay Yet

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia and while it has some performance issues and countless bugs, it also has a great story, full of great characters, including some players can befriend or even romance. One of the game's most popular characters is Judy Alvarez, an adept braindance technician, a member of the Moxes, and a secondary character that female V can romance. She's also S-tier cosplay material, because, unlike some characters in the game, it's a very accessible cosplay. However, while the cosplay is accessible, it doesn't mean it's easy to nail.

Before release, and especially since release, there have been a metric ton of Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays, and many of them have been for Judy Alvarez. That said, while we've seen many unrivaled Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays in the past, a new one from Anastasiya Dryomova for Judy is not just among the best we've seen, but easily the best Judy cosplay we've seen to date.

Below, you can check out the cosplay for yourself, courtesy of Anastasiya Dryomova's Instagram account;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dryoma✨Anastasiya Dryomova (@anastasiya_dryomova)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dryoma✨Anastasiya Dryomova (@anastasiya_dryomova)

Of course, if you're interested in cosplay, make sure to give Dryomova a follow on social media. Some recent cosplays include Game of Thrones, DC, and The Witcher.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage of all types on the open-world RPG, click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Cyberpunk 2077 so far?