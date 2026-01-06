Amazon Is Giving Away 11 Free Games in January 2026

Amazon has announced that it will be giving away 11 free games throughout the month of January 2026 for those subscribed to Prime. For years at this point, one of the biggest perks of being a Prime member has been the monthly addition of new PC games that subscribers can download and keep in perpetuity. Franchises like BioShock, Fallout, Borderlands, and so many others have come to what was formerly Prime Gaming and have resulted in members being able to obtain thousands of dollars of games at no cost. Now, moving into 2026, Amazon has no plans to slow down with these giveaways and has rolled out the latest trio of freebies onto the service today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beginning now and continuing throughout January, 11 different games in total will be landing on Amazon’s Luna Cloud Gaming website. Arguably the biggest addition of the month is that of Civilization VI, which also happens to be accessible right now. Other marquee titles being handed out in January include Harold Halibut, ELDERBORN, and Brigador, to name a few.

You can get a look at the full slate of additions to Amazon this month, along with their release dates, below:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI [Epic Games Store] – Available Today

Brigador: Up-Armored Edition [GOG Code] – Available Today

Reflections of Life: Dark Architect Collector’s Edition [Amazon Games App] – Available Today

Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe [GOG Code] – Available January 15th

Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics [GOG Code] – Available January 15th

DeathKeep [GOG Code] – Available January 15th

Harold Halibut [GOG Code] – Available January 22nd

D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator [GOG Code] – Available January 22nd

Al-Qadim: The Genie’s Curse [GOG Code] – Available January 29th

Technotopia [Amazon Games App] – Available January 29th

ELDERBORN [GOG Code] – Available January 29th

While these are the list of games that will be available to fully download and keep for good, Amazon is also pushing out another 12 titles to its Luna streaming platform. These games will only be playable through the Cloud, but include some heavy-hitters like Alan Wake, Death Stranding, and Madden NFL 26.

All in all, this is a pretty strong slate to begin 2026 for Amazon and its free games initiative. Each title mentioned here won’t be given away forever and will instead leave this catalog at some point in the months ahead. As such, be sure that you snag these freebies for yourself if you’re a Prime subscriber before they’re gone.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!