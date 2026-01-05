2K Giving Away One of Its Most Acclaimed Games for Free in Deal That Ends in 48 Hours

Video game publisher 2K Games is giving away one of its most acclaimed games ever in a deal that’s only set to run for another 48 hours. Throughout its history, 2K has been behind some of the biggest gaming franchises to ever come about. Outside of its sports properties like NBA 2K and WWE 2K, the brand has also been behind the likes of BioShock, Borderlands, Mafia, and Civilization, among numerous others. Now, for those looking to play one of the best games that 2K has ever released, an ongoing promotion should not be missed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, XCOM 2 is completely free to obtain thanks to an offer on Prime Gaming. Released in 2016, XCOM 2 is the sequel to 2012’s XCOM: Enemy Unknown. As the rebooted entries in 2K’s popular sci-fi tactics series, both XCOM and XCOM 2 were quite well-received upon their arrival, each boasting Metacritic scores in the high 80s. XCOM 2, in particular, garnered an 88/100 on the reviews aggregate site, making it one of the most acclaimed titles to ever be published by 2K in its history. For it to be free through Prime Gaming is a pretty big deal for those who have somehow never given the game a shot before.

Play video

“Earth has changed. Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces. XCOM, the planet’s last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered,” says the game’s synopsis. “Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order.”

The clear caveat with this offer is that it’s not entirely “free” in the traditional sense and instead requires an active membership to Amazon Prime. Given how common it is to have a Prime subscription, however, this is something that hundreds of millions of people can already take advantage of around the globe. Those who do claim XCOM 2 through Prime Gaming will then be granted a PC code for the game that is compatible with the Microsoft Store. Once redeemed, it will remain in one’s digital library for good.

This deal for XCOM 2 is one that actually isn’t brand-new and has been going on since October 2025. The reason that it’s worth mentioning at this point in time, though, is that this promo is set to expire incredibly soon. Specifically, this giveaway will come to a close later this week on Wednesday, January 7th. At this time, XCOM 2 will be taken off the Prime Gaming catalog and isn’t guaranteed to ever return. As a result, make sure that you snag this 2K freebie for yourself before it’s gone for good.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!