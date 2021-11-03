Amazon Makes Three Popular AAA Games 100% Free

Amazon Prime subscribers can download and play not one, not, two, but nine games for free, including three popular AAA games as part of Prime Gaming’s free November games. Unfortunately, all nine of these games are limited to PC codes, which means if you’re on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, or any other platform that isn’t the ol’ PC, you’re out of luck. Meanwhile, if you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you’re also out of luck. That said, many of these games have either been made free on services like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold in the past or are regularly available for dirt cheap prices. In other words, you may already own all of these games, or at least the ones worth owning.

As always, all nine games are yours to keep once downloaded, however, they need to be downloaded within the November window because once December hits, the offer will end and the games will be cycled out with new free games. And of course, if your Amazon Prime subscription lapses, you will lose access to these games until you subscribe back up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out all nine free games:

Control Ultimate Edition

Description: “A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?”

Dragon Age Inquisition

Description: “When the sky opens up and rains down chaos, the world needs heroes. Become the savior of Thedas in Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition. You are the Inquisitor, tasked with saving the world from itself. But the road ahead is paved with difficult decisions. Thedas is a land of strife. Factions constantly war with each other even as a larger demonic invasion has begun. And you? You and your band of champions are the only ones who can hold it together. It’s your job to lead them…or fall.”

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Description: In Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara Croft becomes more than a survivor as she embarks on her first Tomb Raiding expedition to the most treacherous and remote regions of Siberia.

The Other Six Free Games