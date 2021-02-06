Amazon Prime Is Giving Subscribers 5 Games for Free

✖

Amazon Prime has made not one, not two, not three, not four, but five new games free for subscribers. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Google Stadia, or any platform that isn't PC, you're out of luck. In other words, and more specifically, Amazon Prime has made five PC games free for the month of February.

For the entire month of February, Amazon Prime subscribers can download Monster Prom: Hotseat Edition, Spinch, Stealth Bastard Deluxe, Swimsanity, and Table Manners for free. And once downloaded, all five games are yours to keep and play whenever you want for as long as you want. The only string attached is that you will lose access to these games if your subscription lapses.

Unlike some months, nothing here is super notable, so if you're aren't on PC or an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can take solace in the fact that you aren't missing out on any free, lifechanging game.

February free games up on Prime Gaming https://t.co/9Fo2O6UFqP •Monster Prom: Hotseat Edition

•Spinch

•Stealth Bastard Deluxe

•Swimsanity!

•Table Manners pic.twitter.com/YVCqi6Imb1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 1, 2021

As noted, these games are only available to download in February. In other words, once March 1 arrives, these games will no longer be free for subscribers, however, once March 1 does arrive, Amazon will replace these games with new free games. And this cycle will run its course every month and every year as long as Amazon continues to do this. At the moment of publishing, it's been doing this for a while, and unfortunately, the games have never been incredibly noteworthy.

