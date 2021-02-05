Pokemon Releases Amazing Pixelated Pins

The Pokemon Company is releasing new pins showing fan-favorite Pokemon in one of their most common forms. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company launched a new line of pins featuring Pokemon in their pixelated icon forms. The online Pokemon Center website currently has sets containing the Kanto Starter Pokemon and their evolutions, along with a set containing Pikachu and Raichu. The new "Pixel Pins" feature the Pokemon in their "original form" complete with bright metal backing. Each pin is approximately 1 and 3/4 inches across, making them the perfect size for a jacket, backpack, or lanyard. You can check out the pins below:

Pokémon Center in US & Canada is now stocking pins based on the selection screen sprites for the Kanto starters https://t.co/p5jiiG0UA6 pic.twitter.com/HfZCFOKdla — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) February 5, 2021

The new pins use the pixel art that remains an iconic part of the Pokemon franchise. While the first Pokemon games used a limited number of menu sprites to represent various Pokemon, Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire were the first games to use individual sprites to represent Pokemon of a specific species. Even as the games transitioned from using pixel art in battles to more detailed animated sprites (that eventually moved to 3D models), the games continued to use pixel icons in various menus and boxes. Even the most recent games, Pokemon Sword and Shield, use the same pixel icons as those seen in the pixel pins.

The Pokemon franchise is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary, which kicks off at the end of this month. The celebration will include tons of new merchandise, along with a variety of surprise collaborations, new games, and other big announcements. The Pokemon Company has already announced a musical collaboration with pop star Katy Perry called P25 Music, as well as a new McDonald's promotion, and a line of Levi's clothing. The franchise also has several new games coming out - New Pokemon Snap is set to debut in April, and Pokemon UNITE will be released later this year. More announcements are also expected, including a new pair of Pokemon games that are widely expected to be remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.