Amazon Prime Gaming Leak Reveals Free Games for December 2022

Prime Gaming, the gaming extension of the Amazon Prime subscriptions, hasn't yet announced its free games planned for December 2022, but they've leaked already. In a post shared on a site focused on deals like these, it was revealed that the free Prime Gaming games for December will supposedly be Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, Quake, Spinch, Doors: Paradox, and Banners of Ruin. Those have of course yet to be confirmed, however, so we don't know for sure just yet what games will be given away next month.

The leak in question comes from a user on mydeals who provided not only that list of games but also a graphic that resembles the one Amazon typically uses to advertise its free monthly games. There's always the chance these sorts of graphics could be done up by leakers themselves, sure, but a comment within the mydealz post suggested that evidence had been provided to verify the leak.

Like other free game offerings, these should be available right at the start of December with the mydealz post suggesting that the five games will be available for free starting on December 1st. Amazon's Prime Gaming socials will most likely confirm these to be the free games for December leading up to that date, so expect to see an announcement like that soon (or an announcement disproving this leak, if that's the case).

Of those games, Quake is one that'll probably be the most recognizable to Prime Gaming subscribers, but Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons is one people shouldn't ignore if they've never tried it before. It's a game from Josef Fares, the creator of titles like A Way Out and It Takes Two, and even though it's been out for years, it's still regarded as a superb precursor to some of Fares' later works.

"Guide two brothers on an epic fairy tale journey from visionary Swedish film director, Josef Fares and top-tier developer Starbreeze Studios," a preview of the game said. "Control both brothers at once as you experience co-op play in single player mode, like never before."

The free games for November 2022 leaked early as well and were revealed a few days later, so look for a similar announcement to come about next week.