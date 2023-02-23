Amazon Prime Gaming's Free March 2023 Games Revealed

Amazon's free Prime Gaming games for March 2023 were revealed this week with a number of big franchises like Dungeons & Dragons headlining next month's free offerings. Like we've seen from recent months, the free games for March 2023 will encompass a number of different genres and interests. A total of seven games will be given out throughout march with Prime Gaming subscribers also able to claim different rewards for the usual suspects that take part in Prime Gaming offerings like Dead by Daylight, Genshin Impact, League of Legends and other games from Riot Games.

The first of March's free games will be given away on March 2nd where things will start off with Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, a game set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. It's not quite as new as the more recent Baldur's Gate 3, but it'll give players a chance to see where those sorts of games started.

The rest of the games available for free next month can be seen below:

March 2: Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition

March 9: Adios

March 9: I Am Fish

March 16: Faraway 3: Arctic Escape

March 23: Book of Demons

March 23: Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

March 30: City Legends: Trapping in Mirror — Collector's Edition

If you're looking for something quite different to play from that selection of free games, our recommendation would be I Am Fish. It's a simulation game where players control a fish who has to flop around and go from one water source to another while avoiding hazards and working towards its goal of being free. Some players get frustrated by the physics of the game, but it's a unique experience regardless.

"Experience the charming, physics-based adventure, starring four intrepid fish friends, forcibly separated from their home in a pet shop fish tank," a preview of the game explained. "Swim, fly, roll and chomp your way to the open ocean in a bid for freedom and to reunite friends once again."

As for the games that'll give players free content for being Prime Gaming subscribers, Genshin Impact, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant, Red Dead Online, Rainbow Six Siege, and Rogue Company are a few of the games players can expect things from.

Prime Gaming's next free offerings begin on March 2nd, so be sure to claim what you want from this month's selection before those deals are replaced.