Final Fantasy Resonance Could Be Teasing a Remake of the Best JRPG Ever Made

Square Enix’s HD-2D style is quickly becoming one of my favorites. Other developers have adopted similar styles, but Square continues to show it is the king of gorgeous pixel art, and Final Fantasy Resonance is the latest game to prove that. The game serves as a revamped and expanded port of the mobile game, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, but it is so much more than that. It marks the first time that the HD-2D art style has been applied to Final Fantasy, and I believe it is a signal for the future of Square Enix’s remakes, specifically at one game that has long been rumored to be getting a remake.

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Chrono Trigger is one of the greatest JRPGs ever made, and even now, three decades later, it holds up. But this hasn’t stopped fans, myself included, from wanting a remake of the game, and there have been numerous rumors of Square Enix doing just that. The HD-2D art style is perfect for Chrono Trigger, and Square Enix has been using this aesthetic more and more. Octopath Traveler showcased it for the first time, and Dragon Quest has used it multiple times. Now with The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales and Final Fantasy Resonance expanding it to a new IP and one of Square’s greatest, it is time to apply this to Chrono Trigger.

The First HD-2D Final Fantasy Looks Incredible

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One of the most interesting aspects of Final Fantasy Resonance is that it is essentially an HD-2D console adaptation of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. This raised some flags at first because while the first few seasons of the game were well received, the writing quickly fell off, and the game became a gacha nightmare. Yet this project is giving the game a different identity, returning to the series’ roots. The combination of detailed pixel art, enhanced lighting, environmental effects, and modern presentation creates a visual style that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. Gameplay appears more oriented toward the classic Final Fantasy experience than toward the mobile game.

Importantly, Final Fantasy Resonance is the first HD-2D game in the series. That is huge, because players have been wanting this style for the series for a while now. With Square Enix finally delivering an HD-2D Final Fantasy, it opens the door for more games in this style, specifically remakes. The enhanced pixel art in Final Fantasy Resonance looks incredible, especially in the cinematics. The non-pixel cinematics also look great, and give fans the best of both worlds when it comes to visuals.

Watching footage of Final Fantasy Resonance feels like experiencing a classic turn-based Final Fantasy game. Yet the HD-2D brings a modern touch that makes it stand out. Octopath Traveler was a huge surprise for me and reignited my love for turn-based JRPGs, and this feels like the next step and the gateway to more HD-2D RPGs. If Square Enix wanted to gauge audience interest in applying that approach to more Final Fantasy projects and other series, Final Fantasy Resonance would be an ideal experiment.

Final Fantasy Resonance Has to Lead to the Chrono Trigger Remake

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Final Fantasy Resonance feels like the perfect connecting piece to an HD-2D remake of Chrono Trigger. Originally released in 1995 for the Super Nintendo, Chrono Trigger remains one of the most acclaimed RPGs in gaming history. Its innovative time-travel narrative, multiple endings, memorable cast, and influential combat system continue to earn praise decades later. While the game still holds up to this day, there are few ways to play it on modern platforms, and it is somewhat dated.

Square Enix has already shown a willingness to revisit beloved classics through HD-2D. Remakes of the classic Dragon Quest games proved there is substantial demand for reimagined versions of legendary RPGs. However, as beloved as those games are, they are not on the level of Chrono Trigger. Few games can compare to this legendary JRPG, and while Final Fantasy Brave Exvius certainly isn’t in the same league, the Final Fantasy franchise carries immense weight, and this is a good test from Square Enix.

The timing of Final Fantasy Resonance feels significant. Square Enix has teased Chrono Trigger more and more as of late, and rumors of a remake continue to appear. A successful launch of Final Fantasy Resonance could provide further evidence that players want iconic RPGs modernized without sacrificing their original identity. Among all the possibilities, Chrono Trigger remains the game most fans continue to request. It would also be a great way to get newer players into retro RPGs and showcase that Square Enix has always been the master of RPGs.

Square Enix’s HD-2D Should Be the Remake Norm Going Forward

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One lesson from the past decade is that not every classic RPG needs a massive AAA remake. Projects such as Final Fantasy VII Remake demonstrate what can be accomplished with enormous budgets and extensive development timelines. At the same time, that approach is not practical for every beloved game in a publisher’s catalog. HD-2D offers an alternative that balances preservation, modernization, and development efficiency.

For many retro RPGs, the original sprite work is part of their identity. Fully replacing those visuals with realistic 3D graphics can sometimes alter the tone that made the games memorable in the first place. HD-2D allows developers to enhance classic aesthetics rather than discard them. The success of titles using this visual style suggests that players appreciate seeing older games treated with respect while still benefiting from modern technology.

If Final Fantasy Resonance proves successful, I hope Square Enix sees it as more than a standalone release. The company’s library includes numerous classics that could thrive with the same HD-2D treatment. Yet one game stands above all others. An HD-2D remake of Chrono Trigger would preserve the original’s artistic spirit while introducing it to a new generation. If Final Fantasy Resonance is truly testing the waters, then the best possible outcome may be the revival of one of gaming’s greatest achievements.

Do you think we’ll get an HD-2D Chrono Trigger? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!