Palworld’s New Pokemon TCG Rival is Off to a Strong Start with First Release

Since it first burst onto the scene, Palworld has gotten plenty of inevitable comparisons to Pokemon. In fact, it’s been dubbed “Pokemon with guns,” even if Pocket Pair isn’t a fan of the nickname. The similarities even drew a lawsuit from Nintendo. Yet Palworld isn’t deterred from its plans to be the next big creature-collecting franchise. Like Pokemon before it, the game has even launched its own trading card game, set to officially arrive on July 30th. But Pocket Pair is already impressed with fan support through the pre-order period.

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The Pokemon TCG remains so popular that it’s constantly sold out. Demand for graded cards has even pushed PSA to pause its value services. All those empty shelves could make space for Palworld: Official Card Game to shine. The first products haven’t arrived in physical stores just yet, but Pocket Pair is already pleased with pre-order interest. In fact, not long ago, Pocket Pair announced the second run of Booster Packs. This reveal came with a message thanking fans for “the incredible support” they’ve shown for the first run. Clearly, Palword continues to enjoy a strong fanbase despite the ongoing Nintendo dispute.

Palworld: Official Card Game Unveils Next Wave of Products Before Dawn of Palpagos Even Hits Shelves

Courtesy of Pocket Pair

The very first expansion for the new official Palworld TCG arrives in stores on July 30th. It’s called Dawn of Palpagos, and I’ve got to admit, Pocket Pair isn’t dodging the Pokemon clone allegations with its logo designs here. But the card illustrations themselves do look pretty solid, with hand-drawn depictions of over 50 Pals in the first booster set alone.

Dawn of Palpagos features booster packs and trial decks designed to get fans started with the new TCG. The trial decks are lined up to release ahead of the official July 30th date at select locations, giving players a chance to try the game early. There are two main trial decks: Red & Blue and Green & Purple (again, not beating the Pokemon clone allegations). Each has a 50-card main deck, plus a deck of 10 soul cards. It also comes with a Dawn of Palpagos booster, play guide, playmat, and life counter. In other words, everything you need to learn the latest creature collecting card game.

Courtesy of Pocket Pair

With Dawn of Palpagos not even on shelves yet, Pocket Pair has already revealed the second run of product for the Palworld OCG. This will be called Legends Awaken, and it’s set to arrive in stores on October 30th. Pre-orders are already available at local card stores, though we have few details about this second expansion just yet. From the sounds of it, though, the first boosters have already sold well enough through pre-orders that the Palworld OCG is ready for round two.

If you’re eager to see more of what’s to come with this brand-new TCG, the official Palworld OCG account is gearing up to reveal some of the cards from Dawn of Palpagos – Red and Blue and Green and Purple. The first look at the upcoming cards will be unveiled on June 14th at 9 PM ET. While we’ve seen some of the card artwork already, this will be the first major reveal of full card renderings for Pal cards themselves. I, for one, am more than ready to see Depresso in all its gloomy glory.

Will you be following the Palworld OCG? Or are you sticking to trying to hunt for Pokemon cards? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!