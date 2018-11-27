Amazon Responds To Fan Disappointment With ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Announcement

So, as you may have seen yesterday, Amazon had some big promises to fulfill with Kingdom Hearts III today, announcing that it would debut a new trailer, as well as some plans for exclusive DLC for the game. But then the announcement came and went, with only a new Keyblade DLC revealed and...a shortened version of an already released trailer.

That beats nothing, of course, but some fans couldn't help but feel cheated by what Amazon had initially promised. You can see some of the negative feedback for the online retailer below:

All the kingdom hearts fans after getting baited by Amazon. pic.twitter.com/IpPtKZZ4vF — 𝔐𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔣𝔦𝔠𝔢𝔫𝔱 (@TheSinfulFairy) November 26, 2018

Kingdom Hearts 3 fans after the Amazon stream pic.twitter.com/QJpZj2Caut — Steven (@sdurso5) November 26, 2018

Did Amazon just hoodwink the entire Kingdom Hearts fandom to promote it's bullshit lmao — Gustavo 🇵🇷 (@Raktoner) November 26, 2018

As a result, Amazon has responded to the matter, noting that Square Enix simply didn't provide them with the trailer that was promised; and promptly apologized.

Apologies, the KH3 video featuring our awesome new, exclusive DLC has been consumed by Heartless and not available. Learn what that DLC is, how to get it exclusively from Amazon, and score a Twitch Prime bonus on Monday Nov. 26 around 1pm PST on //t.co/Um2rnH0H2k! — Amazon Video Games (@amazongames) November 26, 2018

It also noted a response to a disappointed consumer, saying, "We completely understand. We were also very disappointed to learn we wouldn't have the trailer we promised. We did tweet before the stream started to try and let people know, but completely understand the disappointment."

That said, the tweet above is a bit on the smarmy side; and has left a few gamers sore as a result:

Amazon about to get so SERIOUS shade thrown their way if this isn’t a joke 😒 — 『 』 (@Blank000O) November 26, 2018

If you’re joking then you’re bad at it. You baited us last time you better give us something good. pic.twitter.com/Z5vGLmup6Y — vivacilyn (@vivacilyn) November 26, 2018

Needless to say, Amazon has some promises to live up to next time around. If it can.

Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 29, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.