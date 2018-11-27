Amazon Responds To Fan Disappointment With ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Announcement

By ComicBook.com Staff

So, as you may have seen yesterday, Amazon had some big promises to fulfill with Kingdom Hearts III today, announcing that it would debut a new trailer, as well as some plans for exclusive DLC for the game. But then the announcement came and went, with only a new Keyblade DLC revealed and...a shortened version of an already released trailer.

That beats nothing, of course, but some fans couldn't help but feel cheated by what Amazon had initially promised. You can see some of the negative feedback for the online retailer below:

As a result, Amazon has responded to the matter, noting that Square Enix simply didn't provide them with the trailer that was promised; and promptly apologized.

It also noted a response to a disappointed consumer, saying, "We completely understand. We were also very disappointed to learn we wouldn't have the trailer we promised. We did tweet before the stream started to try and let people know, but completely understand the disappointment."

That said, the tweet above is a bit on the smarmy side; and has left a few gamers sore as a result:

Needless to say, Amazon has some promises to live up to next time around. If it can.

Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 29, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

