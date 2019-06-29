New Amazon AAA Game Sale Features Big PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch Discounts

Amazon is hosting a big sale this weekend that’s discounting a large swath of PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games, offering many of this years and last year’s best AAA games with their biggest discounts yet. From first-party exclusives to the biggest third-party AAA releases to some of the newest games on the market, the sale has a little bit of everything for everyone. Further, it has games that haven’t even released yet, like Cyberpunk 2077.
Anyway, below you can check out what it has on offer this weekend via the list below, which has been organized in alphabetical order.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – 16% — PS4/Xbox One
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – 53% (after coupon) — PS4
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered – 25% — PS4/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – 58% — PS4/Xbox One
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – 18% — PS4/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One
- Code Vein – 17% — PS4/Xbox One
- Cyberpunk 2077 – 17% — PS4/Xbox One
- Darksiders III – 67% — PS4/Xbox One
- Days Gone – 30% (after coupon) — PS4
- Devil May Cry 5 – 41% (after coupon) — Xbox One
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection – 25% — PS4/Xbox One
- Dragon Quest Xi: Echoes of An Elusive Age – 40%- PS4
- Fire Emblem Warriors – 45% — Nintendo Switch
- Gears 5 – 17% — Xbox One
- God Eater 3 – 33% PS4 — 17% Nintendo Switch
- God of War – 40% PS4
- Hitman 2 – 45% (after coupon) PS4 — 43% (after coupon) Xbox One
- Just Cause 4 – 63% (after coupon) — PS4/Xbox One
- L.A. Noire – 33% — Xbox One/Nintendo Switch/PS4
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – 65% (after coupon) Nintendo Switch
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – 25% — PS4
- Metro Exodus: Day One Edition – 43% — PS4
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – 33% — PS4/Xbox one
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 25% — Switch
- Resident Evil 2 – 53% (after coupon) — PS4
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition – 50% — PS4
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 44% (after coupon) — PS4/Xbox one
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 55% (after coupon) PS4 — 56% (after coupon) Xbox One
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – 37% — Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 17% — Nintendo Switch
- The Division 2 – 36% PS4 –- 33% Xbox One
- Until Dawn – 33% — PS4
- World War Z – 30% (after coupon) PS4 –- 40% (after coupon) Xbox One
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 20% — Nintendo Switch
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 40% — PS4
