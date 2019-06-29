New Amazon AAA Game Sale Features Big PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch Discounts

Amazon is hosting a big sale this weekend that’s discounting a large swath of PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games, offering many of this years and last year’s best AAA games with their biggest discounts yet. From first-party exclusives to the biggest third-party AAA releases to some of the newest games on the market, the sale has a little bit of everything for everyone. Further, it has games that haven’t even released yet, like Cyberpunk 2077.

Anyway, below you can check out what it has on offer this weekend via the list below, which has been organized in alphabetical order.

A Plague Tale: Innocence – 16% — PS4/Xbox One

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – 53% (after coupon) — PS4

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered – 25% — PS4/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – 58% — PS4/Xbox One

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – 18% — PS4/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Code Vein – 17% — PS4/Xbox One

Cyberpunk 2077 – 17% — PS4/Xbox One

Darksiders III – 67% — PS4/Xbox One

Days Gone – 30% (after coupon) — PS4

Devil May Cry 5 – 41% (after coupon) — Xbox One

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – 25% — PS4/Xbox One

Dragon Quest Xi: Echoes of An Elusive Age – 40%- PS4

Fire Emblem Warriors – 45% — Nintendo Switch

Gears 5 – 17% — Xbox One

God Eater 3 – 33% PS4 — 17% Nintendo Switch

God of War – 40% PS4

Hitman 2 – 45% (after coupon) PS4 — 43% (after coupon) Xbox One

Just Cause 4 – 63% (after coupon) — PS4/Xbox One

L.A. Noire – 33% — Xbox One/Nintendo Switch/PS4

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – 65% (after coupon) Nintendo Switch

Marvel’s Spider-Man – 25% — PS4

Metro Exodus: Day One Edition – 43% — PS4

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – 33% — PS4/Xbox one

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 25% — Switch

Resident Evil 2 – 53% (after coupon) — PS4

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition – 50% — PS4

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 44% (after coupon) — PS4/Xbox one

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 55% (after coupon) PS4 — 56% (after coupon) Xbox One

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – 37% — Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 17% — Nintendo Switch

The Division 2 – 36% PS4 –- 33% Xbox One

Until Dawn – 33% — PS4

World War Z – 30% (after coupon) PS4 –- 40% (after coupon) Xbox One

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 20% — Nintendo Switch

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 40% — PS4

