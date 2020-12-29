WWE Superstars Playing Among Us and 2K Battlegrounds in Superstar Gaming Series Premiere

It's hard to argue with the dominance of Among Us, a game that actually released a few years ago but has gained a new level of popularity over the course of the year. The game has become a favorite with WWE superstars as well, and some of your favorites are teaming up with some of your favorite streamers to play Among Us as part of WWE's Superstar Gaming Series, though that isn't all they'll be playing, as they will also be throwing down in WWE 2K Battlegrounds during the stream.

Ronda Rousey, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, Shayna Baszler, The Miz, Liv Morgan, and Jessamyn Duke will be throwing down with Wale, Greg Miller, Faze Adapt, and Nick Eh 30 at 8 PM EST on the WWE Network and WWE's social media platforms, and you can check out the trailer for it above.

From the footage, it looks like there are going to be more than a few memorable moments as the crew attempts to root out the imposter, and in at least several occasions, they will find Ronda at the center of all the chaos. Greg Miller found this out the hard way as he attempted to sing about his friendship with Rousey, only to find himself dead and starting a dead body alert.

Rousey's laugh is hilarious here, as she derived such pleasure from crushing Miller's happiness. The best part is that it happens again, and the whole crew can't believe it, though the face on Miller is really what sends this moment over the edge.

While we don't see any footage of it here, the crew is also going to play some WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which if you've watched our playthrough with WWE and G4 host Xavier Woods, is also insanely fun. We're eager to see this all play out, and you can check it all out live tonight.

You can find the official description for WWE 2K Battlegrounds below.

"The world of WWE is your Battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world. Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including steel Cage, Royal rumble, Fatal four way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'the King' Lawler Call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the Battleground?"

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch right now.

What game do you want them to play next? Let us know in the comments, and as always feel free to talk all things WWE 2K Battlegrounds and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!