Among Us Developer Provides Update on Console Ports

Among Us developer Innersloth recently shared an update about server issues, new roles, and more. That included a fairly lengthy update on the upcoming console releases for the title, and the developer has stated that it is still on track to release this year for Xbox consoles as well as the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. That said, there is still no definitive release date for any of that at this point.

“We’re still on track for console release this year, albeit later than we originally intended,” the update from Among Us Community Director Victoria Tran reads in part. “Because this next update is more than just a simple patch and will introduce (hopefully) two big changes to the game, making sure they’re up to snuff and compatible across ALL platforms – PC, mobile, console – means there are way more blockers coming for us.”

https://twitter.com/AmongUsGame/status/1445102123104935955

“Our ideal release date was in September, but we ended up moving it because we didn’t want anyone who picked up the game on Xbox or PlayStation to have a suboptimal experience and roadblocks were thrown our way,” the official update from Tran continues. “(See why I haven’t told you all a date yet? Gotta be 100% sure before we’re comfortable sharing that information!) Thanks for the patience on this!”

Among Us itself is currently available on PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and it seems like it still will come to Xbox this year as part of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well. If you are somehow not familiar, it is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure — but there are impostors in the crew’s midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it’s too late. Think Werewolf, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

Are you still interested in checking out Among Us on other consoles? Are you looking forward to the updates planned by the developer?