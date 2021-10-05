Among Us Update Teases New Roles

Developer Innersloth has provided a new update on Among Us and some of the content coming soon to the Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One game. To this end, the independent developer revealed that the next gameplay update to the game, which unfortunately doesn’t have a release date or even a release window, will be focused on introducing new roles to the game. As for what these roles are, Innersloth doesn’t say, but they do tease that there could be up to four new roles and that they are roles the team has wanted in the game since before the title was even released in 2018.

“We’ve been pretty quiet about what we were exactly working on, haven’t we,” said Innersloth in the update, posted on its official website. “Well – one thing I can tell you is our next gameplay update will be focused on implementing new roles. Which ones? That’s a secret. How many? Uh, also a secret. (More than 2.) (Maybe 3.) (Could be 4.) We also have another update planned around the same time, but I can’t say anything about that one yet.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Innersloth continued:

“The roles we’ve come up with may be slightly different than the ones you’ve seen around due to mods, because these are ones we’ve always wanted to implement into Among Us even before we released the game back in 2018. We just never had time for it. But thanks to the continued success of the game (thank you for playing!), it’s possible now. So we hope you enjoy what we come up with. Crucially, because we want to make sure everyone can enjoy it, it’ll be an update coming to all our current platforms. And it’ll be free of course! As I’ve mentioned before, you mostly only see community mods available on PC due to the fact porting those things to other places like mobile and console are much more difficult (and in some cases impossible without being a developer.) We can’t wait for you to see what we’re doing with it! It’ll definitely add SO many layers and depth to the original game, and during our playtests we’ve already had a ton of fun testing it out.”

It remains to be seen when we will hear more about these mystery roles, but when we do learn more, we will relay everything you need to know.