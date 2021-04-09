Among Us Fan Trailer Features Awesome Attack on Titan Inspiration

An Among Us fan has created an awesome new trailer set to the Season 2 theme song for Attack on Titan! Created by Twitter user MintLemonade, the trailer features a dramatic take on events from the game. In the video, Crewmates can be seen struggling to determine the Imposters that walk amongst them. "Shinzou wo Sasageyo" fits really well with the animated sequence, giving it a dramatic weight as viewers watch to find out whether or not the Crewmates are making the correct decisions. For fans of Among Us, and fans of Attack on Titan, the video is definitely a must-watch!

The full trailer can be found at the top of this page. MintLemonade also shared the video to Twitter where it caught the attention of the official Among Us Twitter account. That interaction can be found embedded below.

YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WHAT I LOVE THIS — Among Us ☁️ The Airship out now (@AmongUsGame) April 7, 2021

The developers at InnerSloth have a tendency to embrace fan projects on social media, often sharing encouraging words for creators like MintLemonade. It's refreshing to see, and it shows the unique relationship the developer has formed with players following the game's success. MintLemonade's video certainly shows how passionate fans are about Among Us, and the various ways they like to showcase that passion.

Among Us fans were recently treated to the game's Airship update, which added a big new map and several other additions to the game. Now that the update is live, InnerSloth is already looking to add new updates that will keep fans passionate about the game. In the future, players can expect to see bigger lobby sizes, and a "full art style revamp." At this time, InnerSloth has not given an idea when to expect these new additions, but the developer has also stated that it will be more transparent about the development process, so fans will have a better idea when new content is coming.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and is coming soon to Xbox Game Pass. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

