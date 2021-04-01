Among Us Announces Bigger Lobbies and Art Style Revamp

✖

Earlier today, the long-awaited Airship update released for Among Us, but developer InnerSloth is already looking towards the game's future! According to a new blog post from the company, players can expect some big changes in the game's future, including a "full art style revamp" and larger lobby sizes. In addition to these changes, InnerSloth has promised that there will be greater transparency in the future. Apparently, fans can expect to see more frequent updates from the company, and a greater look at the process behind the game's development. This should help fans better understand why things take as long as they do.

There's no indication when the new art style will drop, but the blog post mentions that fans can expect to "see that soon." The update has apparently been in the works from Marcus "Puffballs United" Bromander. The game's new style will boast "cleaner lines and an easier animation process." From the way the blog post is phrased, players shouldn't expect anything too drastic, but it could make development speedier for the smaller team.

As far as the larger lobby sizes are concerned, Among Us players can expect to see up to 15 players. That could make the game a bit more competitive, and it should prove particularly useful for the Airship map.

Among Us proved to be one of the biggest surprises of 2020. Originally released in 2018, it initially failed to find a significant following. However, the game became a massive success thanks to streamers on Twitch, turning it into nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon. InnerSloth will have to keep working to maintain that level of interest, so these sorts of updates should go a long way towards keeping fans invested in the game.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see when InnerSloth reveals more. With the developer pledging more frequent updates, fans might be able to expect to see it come sooner, rather than later!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and is coming soon to Xbox Game Pass. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to seeing more updates for Among Us? What would you like to see added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!