Among Us Teases "Biggest" Map Yet

An Among Us developer has teased the game's next and fourth map, which will apparently be the game's biggest map yet. The biggest game on the Internet right now is Among Us, thanks to not only how streaming-friendly the game is, but how unique it is. That said, content-wise, it's not the most expansive game out there, and as a result, many players are already chomping at the bit for more content. Channeling into this desire, a developer on the game recently took to Twitter to tease the game's next map, which will apparently be even bigger than Polus, making it the game's biggest map yet.

The tease comes way of one of the game's creators, who didn't say much about the map, but teased fans that the fourth map will be the game's biggest. Unfortunately, this is where the tease ends.

At the moment of publishing, there's no word of what this map is called or when it will release, but it's presumably somewhat imminent if it's already being teased.

It's also worth pointing out that the exact verbiage used is that the map "is looking to be bigger" than the game's third map. In other words, for now, there's no guarantee the map will be bigger, but that's the aim.

Map 4 is looking to be bigger than Polus. — Puff (@PuffballsUnited) October 26, 2020

Not only is it unclear when we will see more of this map, it's unclear when we will hear more about it again. That said, developer InnerSloth did recently cancel the game's sequel to focus on content for the current game, which means content updates should start coming at a much quicker pace.

Among Us is available via PC, iOS, and Android. At the moment of publishing, there's been no concrete word of the game coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or any other platform.

