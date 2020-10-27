PS4 Gets Surprise New Horror Game Ahead of Halloween

✖

PS4 has gotten a surprise new horror game ahead of Halloween. There's already a ton of great horror games on the PlayStation Store, including Resident Evil 2, SOMA, Little Nightmares, Alien Isolation, Observer, Until Dawn, The Evil Within, and many more. However, one of 2017's best horror games has evaded the platform since its release, but not any longer. Today, developer No Code and publisher Devolver Digital released Stories Untold on PS4 via the PlayStation Store. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a retail release, but there is a brand new trailer to accompany the surprise launch.

Stories Untold debuted back in 2017 on PC via Steam. Then, earlier this year, it came to Nintendo Switch, and now it's available via the PS4 and Xbox One as well. As for the game itself, it comes way of No Code, who made a name for itself with Stories Untold, and has since released Observation, one of 2019's best sci-fi thrillers.

"Stories Untold is a narrative-driven experimental adventure game, that bends the genre into something completely unique," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Combining a mix of classic text-adventure, point-and-click and more, 4 short stories are packaged together into a single mysterious anthology."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much the game costs on PS4, but it's just $9.99 on Steam, so expect a price within this ballpark, which is a fair price considering the game is only two to three hours long.

As noted, Stories Untold debuted back in 2017. Over on Steam 87 percent of over 2,500 users have reviewed the game positively, earning it a "Very Positive" Steam User review score. Meanwhile, the game was received warmly by critics as well, garnering a solid 81 on Metacritic.

