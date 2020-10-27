First PS5 Game Sale Now Live on PlayStation Store

✖

The first-ever PS5 game sale is live on the PlayStation Store, but it only features one game. While the sale is limited to just a single title, it's notably because this is the first-ever discount for a PS5 game on the PlayStation Store. Of course, given that the PS5 hasn't released yet, this is a pre-order discount, and a pretty standard pre-order discount at that. Further, it's limited to PlayStation Plus subscribers, meaning that the pre-order deal is only available if you have an active subscription to PS Plus.

As for the game itself, it comes way of Danish developer IO Interactive. That's right, it's Hitman 3, or more specifically, the Deluxe Edition of the game. Right now, PlayStation Plus subscribers can pre-order via the PlayStation Store Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition for $63.99. Usually, it costs $79.99, which means 20 percent in savings.

Unfortunately, this deal does not extend to the cheaper Standard Edition of the game. As for what separates the two, it's the extra goodies the Deluxe Edition comes with. More specifically, the Deluxe Edition comes with the following additives: Deluxe Escalation Contracts, Deluxe Suits and Items, Digital Soundtracks, Digital “World of HITMAN” Book, and Director Commentary.

"Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career," reads an official blurb about the game. "Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again."

According to the PlayStation Store, this deal is available until January 20, 2021, or, in other words, until the game releases.

The next installment in the award-winning and popular stealth-sandbox series will be available via the PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC when it launches next year.

