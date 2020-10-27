Star Wars Game Stealth-Released on Xbox One

✖

Earlier this month, Star Wars Squadrons became the latest Star Wars game to release this generation and the first since last year's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. However, if you're on Xbox One and still haven't satisfied your Star Wars fix, well, good news, the console just got a classic Star Wars game today. More specifically, today Aspyr Media stealth-released Star Wars Episode I: Racer on Xbox One via the Microsoft Store. Like other platforms, the classic Star Wars game costs $15 on Xbox One.

To accompany this new, Aspyr Media also released a brand new "launch trailer" for the game, highlighting its nostalgic and retro gameplay, which PS4 and Nintendo Switch players have been enjoying since earlier this year.

For those that don't know: the game originally debuted back in 1999 via the PC and Nintendo 64, and then in June of this year, it came to PS4 and Switch. There's still no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S natively, but it will be playable on all three of these consoles via backward compatibility.

"The classic racer is back with modernized controls and achievements," reads an official pitch of the game. "Take control of a podracer speeding through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line."

For $15, the game offers 6-11 hours of content. The low end represents only playing the main story while the high end represents a completionist run. In other words, it's not the longest game, but for $15, you can't really complain.

