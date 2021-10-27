Among Us Reveals New Role “The Shapeshifter”

After several teases about new roles coming to the game, Among Us developers InnerSloth revealed the first new role that’ll be included in the next update: The Shapeshifter. This role is reserved for those playing as the Imposter and will allow players to change their appearances to throw Crewmates off of their trail. More roles are still to be revealed, but InnerSloth has already confirmed that those additional roles will be available only for the Crewmates.

The new role can be seen in action below within the video provided by InnerSloth. It shows a player who’s playing as a Shapeshifter and is able to transform their appearance after a brief delay. Additional information shared on the Among Us site provided more specifics about how this ability works.

💥 THE SHAPESHIFTER 💥

One of the new roles in the next update!



– Ability: Impostor can morph into any other living Crewmate

– Do it well to frame others and create chaos and confusion hehehehehe



✨ All info: https://t.co/XWIybLiTnd pic.twitter.com/vhcak14iHB — Among Us 🚀 (@AmongUsGame) October 27, 2021

“This Impostor can pull up a menu of all other living Crewmates in the game and select one to copy their appearance (name, colour, and cosmetics),” the developers explained. “However the shapeshifting only lasts for a limited amount of time, unless altered in the lobby settings. Crewmates can see you midway through shapeshifting if they’re within line of sight, and the shift will leave evidence behind. During meetings, the Shapeshifter will appear as their original selves.”

Whenever you’re setting up an Among Us lobby, you’ll be able to configure different options related to the Shapeshifter role. Those options are outlined below:

Adjustable Gameplay Options

Probability: In the game lobby settings, you’ll be able to change the number and chance of an Impostor to have the Shapeshift ability. You can turn off the chance of having the Shapeshift role completely. e.g. 2 Shapeshifters, with a 30% chance of a Shapeshifter role appearing

Shapeshift Duration: How long an Impostor stays shifted after they change.

Leave Shapeshifting Evidence: Whether or not there is physical evidence of a shapeshift being left in a room after the Impostor morphs.

While this is the only information that we have about the new roles right now, there’s more to come. InnerSloth said they’ll have an event coming up “VERY SOON” (emphasis theirs) with more information about the release of the roles that’ll be included in the next major update. That update itself does not yet have a release date, but perhaps we’ll learn of that whenever the event is held.