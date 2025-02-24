New Among Us Survey Asks Players About Roles, Connectivity Issues, and More

The age of social media has given fans an unprecedented ability to shape the games that they love. It’s not a perfect system, but developers are frequently looking to their audience to find ways to improve their games. Once again, the developers of Among Us are doing just that. Developer InnerSloth has shared a new survey on its Bluesky account, and is asking players for feedback on various aspects of the game. The survey is pretty brief, but it offers an interesting window into ways the developers are hoping to improve the title. Most notably, the company wants to know how players feel about the game’s roles.

The survey features multiple questions about roles, including whether or not players enjoy having them active in a game, or if they prefer just having Crewmate and Impostor options turned on. The survey also asks about each specific role, and how players feel about playing them. Among Us added the Tracker, Noisemaker, and Phantom roles in 2024, and more will be coming in 2025. At this time, InnerSloth has not confirmed exactly how many we can expect to see, though it will be somewhere between 2 and 4. This survey could help the team gauge how players are feeling about the existing options, and learn ways to refine them.

Among us added tracker, phantom and noisemaker roles last june

While roles seem to be the primary focus for this survey, InnerSloth is also looking to learn more about potential connectivity issues, and how players seek out games. The survey asks participants about the search function, and if there are things they’d like to see before finding a game. Basically, the developers want to know if players would like to know things like the number of Impostors that will be in a game, or the player speed setting, before they decide to join. At the very least, knowing these things ahead of time would allow players to know exactly what to expect, so they don’t have to join and leave right away if a match doesn’t meet their desired criteria. As any Among Us player can attest, this is pretty common to see!

One of the last questions on the survey asks what things players want most in future updates, listing options like roles, new cosmetics, additional game modes, and a new map. While roles, cosmetics, and collaborations all appeared on the 2025 roadmap, it did not include a new map, so it’s interesting to see that listed alongside things we know are on the way. It’s possible this means we’ll see a new location added in the near future! Readers interested in taking the survey can do so right here.

Hopefully InnerSloth will get a large number of responses, and it will lead to a better game. Among Us has been nothing short of a cultural phenomenon over the last few years, but games like this can only survive as long as they can keep people invested and interested in coming back.

Are you planning to participate in this Among Us survey? How do you feel about the game’s roles? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!