Among Us Update Improves Chat System, Patch Notes Revealed

Among Us got a new update this week that revamped the game's Quick Chat function so that Crewmates and Imposters can have a bit of an easier time chatting with one another. Gone is the old system where a chat wheel was pulled up to allow people to pick from different phrases with that interface now replaced by a side bar that lets you access some basic chat option as well as an option to quickly select the phrases that you use most often. Patch notes unrelated to the new chat feature accompanied the update, too, to detail the return of Ghostface and more.

The new Quick Chat menu now comes in from the right side of the screen with a few different chat categories to pick phrases from. Up at the top of the list of categories is the "Favorites" option where you'll see the phrases that you've starred over time as even quicker Quick Chat options. InnerSloth said that the Quick Chat feature has also been expanded with more phrases, more refined categories to pull from, and color-coded Crewmate names so that people are quickly recognizable.

"The old radial wheel is gone and now we have a Quick Chat Builder which slides out from the right side of your screen!" the notes for this part of the update said. "See phrases you use regularly? Want easy access to 'yeet'? That's where the new favorite option comes in."

And in case you missed the character the first time it was around, Ghostface from the Scream series is now back in Among Us for a limited time. That return and the patch notes below constitute the rest of the update outside of the Quick Chat revamp.

Among Us v2023.7.11 Patch Notes