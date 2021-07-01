Amouranth Believes xQc Used Hot Tub Drama on Twitch to Distract From Gambling Streams

✖

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa, who has become one of the more infamous streamers on Twitch in recent months, has claimed that fellow streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel used recent drama surrounding herself to distract from some drama of his own. Specifically, Amouranth says that xQc tried to rip into her controversial hot tub streams that she has held in recent months as a way to keep the attention away from some promotional gambling content that the latter streamer has become known for.

Specifically, Amouranth made this claim recently over on her personal Twitter account. While she didn't seem to be upset when making the accusation, she did indicate that there was perhaps a double standard at hand. "The reason xQc liked ripping on hot tubs was because it took attention away from the [gambling] stuff," Amouranth explained. "I took one for the team. You know, glass houses and such."

In past, xQc was one of the more vocal critics of Amouranth, and Twitch as a whole, when it came to hot tub streams. One of the platform's most popular creators even went as far as to say that Twitch "saved everybody" when it demonetized Amouranth from the streaming platform back in May.

That being said, xQc has been under fire as well in recent months, namely for how he has started to promote a number of internet gambling websites. These promotions, which may accrue quite a bit of money for xQc, have been called out by other streamers on Twitch. Most notably, Imane "Pokimane" Anys criticized him for continuing this practice just a few days ago, saying that it is something that could be "negatively impactful" for some viewers. Amouranth herself has now joined the list of creators that have been critical of how xQc has handled his promotional gambling streams.

