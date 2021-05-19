xQc on Twitch Demonetizing Amouranth: "This Saved Everybody"

✖

This week, popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa claims her channel was demonetized by the Amazon-owned company without warning or reason. The suspicion is the demonetization involves the streamer's hot tub streams, a trend that's taken the platform by storm, partially thanks to Amouranth, who is one of the originators of the trend. That said, this hasn't been confirmed yet, and so far Twitch has not commented on the situation. Who has though, is fellow Twitch streamer, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who also happens to be the most popular streamer on the platform.

Speaking about the situation during a recent stream, xQc noted that everyone needs to chill out and wait for official communication to come from Twitch. In the meantime, xQc admits the situation is a bit "scary," though he doesn't elaborate on this point. What he does note is that all of this may save the platform.

"Everyone should chill out, at least for a couple of days, until there is [official] communication [from Twitch]. Guys, you need to understand... this is a big topic," said xQc during a recent stream. "This means that things are a little bit adaptive, right?"

The French-Canadian streamer continued:

"Basically, there’s a lot of people that do the same content that she does, right? And if everybody does the same content, and something was [against the] TOS... if one got banned, you guys would all say, ‘Yo dude, look at the other guys that aren’t being banned.' But now that this is against her and she loses her ads, nobody is saying, ‘But what about the other guys? Why aren’t they losing their ads?'"

xQc then admitted the situation is "kinda scary," before transitioning to his "real" take, which included noting that this probably saved the platform and those making money on it.

"At the same time chat, I'm not going to lie, guys that was my fake take. This is my true take," said xQc whispering. "This might have saved everybody from losing their ads. This may be a scapegoat for all of us."

In the past, xQc has expressed his concerns about the trend, and went as far as to call it "pathetic" and "trash."

IM GONNA BE HONNEST, THIS HOT TUB META IS BY FAR THE MOST PATHETIC THING WE'VE SEEN ON TWITCH IN FOREVER. WHAT A SAD REALITY. PLEASE GET THIS TRASH OFF THE FRONTPAGE — xQc (@xQc) April 19, 2021

