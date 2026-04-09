An Exciting New Terminator 2 Game Is On The Way (And It’s Co-Op)

Terminator is a classic science fiction franchise, and the crown jewel of the Terminator franchise is Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Over the years, fans have had a chance to jump back into the world in a number of sequels and projects, but now fans have the opportunity to jump back into the classic battle against the T-1000 and Skynet in an exciting new game, and the best part is that multiple players can join in on the fun through co-op.

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The new game is titled Terminator 2: The Board Game, and comes from the minds of STUDIOCANAL. In the game, 1 to 3 players will take control of Sarah Connor, John Connor, and the T-800 in order to stop Skynet’s eventual takeover of the world, but while you are trying to complete missions and gather intelligence to further that ultimate goal, players will also have to deal with the deadly T-1000 that is constantly on their trail. You can check out your first look at Terminator 2: The Board Game below.

Terminator 2 Will Make You Work Together, But There Are Multiple Ways To Win

One of the most welcome aspects of the game is that there are actually three different ways to win the game. You can destroy Skynet by eliminating the threat outright, hack Skynet by preventing the launch before it happens, or escape Skynet, which has you convincing the public and government of the threat and causing Cyberdyne Systems to stop before activation. There’s a Final Mission aspect to these, and if you attempt that mission and fail, you lose immediately, but if you attempt a mission and succeed, you also win immediately.

You’ll gather intel, secure allies, and equip more powerful weapons as you go, and changing circumstances might also mean you have to change your approach to winning the game. All the while, the T-1000 is hunting you, and we do mean hunting. After a hero activates, the T-1000 takes their turn, and as you and your teammates travel and make noise, that noise makes it easier for the T-1000 to find you and ambush you at your location.

In addition to the T-1000 chasing you down, you also have to be mindful of completing final missions before time runs out. There are three chapters in the game, and every hero takes one turn in each chapter. If the final chapter ends and you haven’t completed a final mission, you lose, and you also lose if you attempt a Final Mission and fail.

The other issue is that, in keeping with the canon of the franchise, if John suffers a second injury, you lose the game. There’s also the fact that when you are taken down completely, you can return to the game, but you come back with a persistent injury that takes up space on your player board that could have been used for upgrades, thus making the game even harder.

There are ways to balance out the threat level of the T-1000, and that’s by growing and evolving your own characters. Over the course of the game, you’ll gain more dice, increase your stamina, improve dice results, and reduce noise. You’ll also gain equipment and allies, but the thing is that as the players gain abilities and evolve, so does the T-1000. It’s all going to make for an intense and action-packed experience, and we can’t wait to dive in when it finally hits.

Terminator 2: The Board Game is slated to release in 2027.

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