Animal Crossing: New Horizons Characters Attend NFL Game

The cast of the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons made a surprise cameo during the NFL match-up between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Around the world, professional sporting events are being played without crowds, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to fill those empty seats in the stands, teams like the Detroit Lions have filled the crowd with characters from popular culture. Given the giant popularity of Animal Crossing throughout the pandemic, it should come as little surprise that characters such as Blathers, Reese, and Gulliver were selected to fill those unoccupied seats!

A big part of the reason that Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems to have found so much success is the fact that players have been able to do things that they can't do in the real world, right now. From gathering with friends, to celebrating Mother's Day, players have used the game as a way of socializing. As such, it seems pretty fitting that the characters would appear at an NFL game when fans around the country can't! A short video of the game can be found in the Tweet from @DaliDimovski below.

The Lions have Animal Crossing cutouts in their stands today. pic.twitter.com/yY9KB3ie4E — Dali (@DaliDimovski) November 1, 2020

Of course, holiday events are a big part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' appeal, as well. Over the weekend, players spent time with the game's Halloween event. During that event, the character Jack appeared on the game's islands, and players that gave the character pieces of candy were rewarded with in-game, Halloween-themed rewards. An update coming to the game later this month will allow players to participate in events for Thanksgiving and Christmas. At this time, Nintendo has not announced a release date for the update, but it should arrive in the very near future!

With the holiday season around the corner, it will be interesting to see whether or not players continue sticking with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game has clearly become a pop culture sensation, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Did you notice the Animal Crossing cast at the Detroit Lions game? Are you still spending time with the Nintendo Switch game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!