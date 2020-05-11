Animal Crossing Players Celebrated Mother's Day With Their Real Moms in the Game
This Mother's Day has been a bit difficult for many moms and their children. The coronavirus pandemic has made it hard for families to truly spend time together, so people have been forced to get creative. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has allowed many families to do just that, as players met with their moms to spend some time together in the game. It might not be as special as visiting in real life, but it has allowed players to get that bonding time with their parents that a lot of people have been missing. It's just another way that the Nintendo Switch game has managed to bring people together!
Seems like a great way for families to celebrate together.
Happy mother's day mom! Catching stars with my mom (in the rabbit hood) and little sister (no hat)! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/SF7rdI1VKc— Hailey (@doodlesmores) May 11, 2020
A lot of players spent time with their moms in the game today!
day 60: facetimed my mom and visited her animal crossing island so we could hang for mother’s day!!! 🥰— anh-thư huỳnh (@oldwestaction) May 11, 2020
There were digital spa days...
Mom and I couldn't celebrate Mother's Day in person, so we dressed up and had a spa day on my island instead! :) #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/OBC4ptTpZD— Matt 🌹🏳️🌈 マット (@furdmatt) May 11, 2020
...and even museum trips!
Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful mom! I'm sorry we couldn't go to a true museum today, but we made it work!!— Susannah (@CeruleanCynthia) May 11, 2020
#AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/f2eZSbKsnd
People gave their moms fun, in-game gifts.
Prepared a small treasure hunt for my mom #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ALNK8dmvUj— OutoftheboxBot ⭕ (@OutoftheboxB) May 10, 2020
Some even got fresh flowers.
for mother's day I went to my mom's animal crossing island and planted roses— Kyle Summers (@KyleWSummers) May 11, 2020
That's definitely a modern Mother's Day gift!
My 10-year-old gave me, quote “a modern Mother’s Day gift “: he put me on his Animal Crossing island 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/UZ0VscU1vo— Caren Watkins (@ThisIsCaren) May 10, 2020
Players really got creative with it!
Couldn't really do anything for my mom today for Mother's Day so I just made her this garden on Animal Crossing. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there! #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions pic.twitter.com/yu45QGniGk— Wok (@wokalpajaro) May 10, 2020
Definitely a memorable way to spend the day.
Spent Mother’s Day morning in animal crossing with my mom cause we live states away 💖 pic.twitter.com/Udw2yzU8qC— 🌿JT🌿 (@symphoniaisland) May 10, 2020
