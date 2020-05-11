Animal Crossing Players Celebrated Mother's Day With Their Real Moms in the Game

This Mother's Day has been a bit difficult for many moms and their children. The coronavirus pandemic has made it hard for families to truly spend time together, so people have been forced to get creative. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has allowed many families to do just that, as players met with their moms to spend some time together in the game. It might not be as special as visiting in real life, but it has allowed players to get that bonding time with their parents that a lot of people have been missing. It's just another way that the Nintendo Switch game has managed to bring people together!

Does your mom play Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Did you visit your mom digitally? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see how Animal Crossing: New Horizons players celebrated Mother's Day!