‘Animal Crossing’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

Rest easy, Animal Crossing residents. You’ll soon be able to visit your lovely little village on the Nintendo Switch.

To close out today’s Nintendo Direct broadcast, the publisher revealed that it will finally bring the beloved all-ages adventure to its latest platform sometime in 2019. We don’t know too many details aside from that, but this is good news for those of you that have been waiting for some kind of announcement. Any kind, for that matter.

Following the reveal of fan favorite Isabelle making her way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, another resident of the village, Tom Nook, appears on the screen. He doesn’t exactly look too thrilled by the reveal…or maybe he is, we can’t tell based on his face. After the footage concludes, he turns on the light (after a couple of tries) and speaks to the audience: “I see that Isabelle has joined the fight, hm? It makes me so proud when my friends get out there and try new things!”

But then he gets down to business. “Oh, I just remembered! I’ve got other business to attend to…I’ve got to make sure everyone has a nice, new place to come home to when they’re ready, yes? I’m sure they’ll be tuckered out after all that camping and smashing and whatnot. So it’s back to work for me!”

He then goes back to work, and we see the Animal Crossing logo, along with the “2019” date.

Nintendo describes the game as “A new mainline game in the Animal Crossing series – the first since Animal Crossing: New Leaf debuted on Nintendo 3DS in 2013 – is slated for a 2019 release exclusively on Nintendo Switch.”

Fans have been going nuts for the announcement, as you can see in some of the responses below:

ANIMAL CROSSING SWITCH I CAN’T FEEL MY FACE — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) September 13, 2018

ANIMAL CROSSING FOR SWITCH AND TRAILER FOR DONT HUG ME IM SCARED!!! CAN IT GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS?!?! — uh idk (@xtrasaltypotato) September 13, 2018

I’m so happy to see Isabelle in Smash and having a new Animal crossing game on switch so I made this ;A;#AnimalCrossingswitch #SmashUltimate pic.twitter.com/JGBKIkGeOk — 🍑Daniela🍑 (@CuteyTCat) September 13, 2018

OPEN THE DOOR

FALL IN A DITCH

ANIMAL CROSSING ON NINTENDO SWITCH — KAORU SETA AT 0 MPH (@41skeletons) September 13, 2018

FINALLY, THE DAY HAS COME, ANIMAL CROSSING IS COMING ON THE SWITCH NEXT YEAR, YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES — Dawko (@dawkosgames) September 13, 2018

So there you go. Animal Crossing will fit right in with Nintendo‘s awesome 2019 Switch line-up. We’ll bring you more details on the game as soon as they’re available!