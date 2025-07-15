Helldivers 2 Update Just Buffed Many Weapons and Stratagems

In a surprise update this morning, developer Arrowhead Studios released a patch for Helldivers 2, bringing it a wave of balance tweaks and quality-of-life upgrades that might just change the way you play—again. Helldivers 2 is known to release sweeping changes abruptly, and while there aren’t as many this time as usual, there’s still enough in the update to potentially switch up your playstyle for that new golden goose.
Alongside significant balance changes for weapons and mechanical changes for some items, the update provides numerous fixes to outstanding problems that have long plagued the title, problems that many players in the game’s community have been musing about. Hopefully, this means that Helldivers 2 will run more smoothly for all general players.
Interestingly enough, it isn’t just the Helldivers receiving changes in this update. The Automatron faction has received some new units to engage on the battlefield. War Striders are new Automatron robotic mechs akin to the Patriot Exosuit, and they appear to have several variants, meaning there’s a new threat to pay attention to on the Automatron front. These units have not been included in the update’s patch notes, which is typical of Arrowhead Studios. The shock factor is strong with this one.
Patch Notes for Helldivers 2 July 15 Patch 01.003.200
The following notes are from Helldivers 2 Patch 01.003.200. Arrowhead has published the full patch details on the game’s official Steam page, along with a video breakdown highlighting some of the key changes.
Balance
Helldiver
- Reduced the time it takes for the Helldiver to regain control after ragdolling from 0.8 to 0.5 sec
- Increased chest injury bleed damage from 1 to 10. Chest injuries now cause more noticeable damage, as the previous value of 1 was so low it appeared to have no effect
CQC-1 One True Flag
- Thanks to some groundbreaking military research into pointier flag tips, the flag can now be proudly planted directly into enemies—dead or alive—ensuring the eternal colors of Super Earth are never tainted, only quenched by the blood of its foes. Absolute Democracy
Primary weapons
AR-32 Pacifier
- Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 sec
- Starting magazines increased from 5 to 6
- Max amount of magazines increased from 7 to 8
- Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies
SMG-72 Pummeler
- Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 sec
- Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies
ARC-12 Blitzer
- Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies
R-2124 Constitution
- Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25
R-2 Amendment
- Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25
Sidearms
P-92 Warrant
- Now also locks-on to Large sized enemies
Throwables
G-109 Urchin
- Stagger strength increased from 0 to 50
- It now staggers and affects Large sized enemies
G-10 Incendiary
- The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in longer-lasting fire duration
G-13 Incendiary impact
- The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in a longer-lasting fire duration
Stratagems
A/FLAM-40 Flame sentry
- Fire damage resistance increased from 0 to 95%
- Cooldown reduced from 150 to 100 sec
GL-52 De-Escalator
- Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies
Boosters
Firebomb Hellpod
- Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well
- Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players
- Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion
Stun Pods
- Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well
- Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players
- Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion
Enemies
General
- It’s now easier to put Large to Massive sized enemies on fire
Terminids
Warrior
- Damage needed to gib Warriors increased from 500 to 750 damage
- This is how much damage is needed to explode the body without leaving a corpse behind
Automatons
Scout strider
- Legs armor decreased from 3 to 2
- Legs durable resistance has been increased
Illuminates
Overseer variants
- Unarmored Torso healthzone armor decreased from 2 to 1
Fixes
Weapons Stratagems & Boosters
- Fixed an issue with the R-2124 Constitution playing audio during the wrong instances
- Fixed an issue with the draw and holster speed with the Gunslinger Armor Passive
- Fixed an issue with ranged weapon grips after dropping the Entrenchment Tool
Enemies
- Fixed an issue where status effect damage were attempting to apply more times than intended
Missions
- Fixed an issue that prevented stratagems from working correctly on Terminate Illegal Broadcast objectives
- Fixed an issue with bad enemy pathing on military uplink objectives
- Fixed an issue for the terminal and drop off point, where they became inaccessible during the Retrieve Recon Craft Intel objective
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Fixed an issue in first-person view where some armors resulted in visible obstructions around the shoulder while using a high Field Of View
- Fixed an issue during map generation that could result in missing terrain features
- Fixed fall animations occasionally playing before victory poses
- Extended some fonts to handle Bengali characters in player names
- Fixed an error that caused some enemy models to appear in lower quality
- Fixed an issue to prevent accidentally triggering jump packs or climbing on supply pods while using the interact button on controller
- Fixed an issue where exiting the chat was leaving players unarmed
- Fixed an issue with aiming during the draw emote
- Fixed issues when exiting First Person View using emotes
This update arrives just days ahead of Helldivers 2’s next Warbond drop, potentially paving the way for a major shake-up in the game’s meta space. It’s already live and available for download across all supported platforms.