Helldivers 2 Update Just Buffed Many Weapons and Stratagems

In a surprise update this morning, developer Arrowhead Studios released a patch for Helldivers 2, bringing it a wave of balance tweaks and quality-of-life upgrades that might just change the way you play—again. Helldivers 2 is known to release sweeping changes abruptly, and while there aren’t as many this time as usual, there’s still enough in the update to potentially switch up your playstyle for that new golden goose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alongside significant balance changes for weapons and mechanical changes for some items, the update provides numerous fixes to outstanding problems that have long plagued the title, problems that many players in the game’s community have been musing about. Hopefully, this means that Helldivers 2 will run more smoothly for all general players.

Interestingly enough, it isn’t just the Helldivers receiving changes in this update. The Automatron faction has received some new units to engage on the battlefield. War Striders are new Automatron robotic mechs akin to the Patriot Exosuit, and they appear to have several variants, meaning there’s a new threat to pay attention to on the Automatron front. These units have not been included in the update’s patch notes, which is typical of Arrowhead Studios. The shock factor is strong with this one.

Patch Notes for Helldivers 2 July 15 Patch 01.003.200

Fighting Automatons in Helldivers 2

The following notes are from Helldivers 2 Patch 01.003.200. Arrowhead has published the full patch details on the game’s official Steam page, along with a video breakdown highlighting some of the key changes.

Balance

Helldiver

Reduced the time it takes for the Helldiver to regain control after ragdolling from 0.8 to 0.5 sec

Increased chest injury bleed damage from 1 to 10. Chest injuries now cause more noticeable damage, as the previous value of 1 was so low it appeared to have no effect

CQC-1 One True Flag

Thanks to some groundbreaking military research into pointier flag tips, the flag can now be proudly planted directly into enemies—dead or alive—ensuring the eternal colors of Super Earth are never tainted, only quenched by the blood of its foes. Absolute Democracy

Primary weapons

AR-32 Pacifier

Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 sec

Starting magazines increased from 5 to 6

Max amount of magazines increased from 7 to 8

Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies

SMG-72 Pummeler

Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 sec

Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies

ARC-12 Blitzer

Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies

R-2124 Constitution

Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25

R-2 Amendment

Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25

Sidearms

P-92 Warrant

Now also locks-on to Large sized enemies

Throwables

G-109 Urchin

Stagger strength increased from 0 to 50

It now staggers and affects Large sized enemies

G-10 Incendiary

The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in longer-lasting fire duration

G-13 Incendiary impact

The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in a longer-lasting fire duration

Stratagems

A/FLAM-40 Flame sentry

Fire damage resistance increased from 0 to 95%

Cooldown reduced from 150 to 100 sec

GL-52 De-Escalator

Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies

Boosters

Firebomb Hellpod

Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well

Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players

Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion

Stun Pods

Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well

Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players

Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion

Enemies

General

It’s now easier to put Large to Massive sized enemies on fire

Terminids

Warrior

Damage needed to gib Warriors increased from 500 to 750 damage

This is how much damage is needed to explode the body without leaving a corpse behind

Automatons

Scout strider

Legs armor decreased from 3 to 2

Legs durable resistance has been increased

Illuminates

Overseer variants

Unarmored Torso healthzone armor decreased from 2 to 1

Fixes

Weapons Stratagems & Boosters

Fixed an issue with the R-2124 Constitution playing audio during the wrong instances

Fixed an issue with the draw and holster speed with the Gunslinger Armor Passive

Fixed an issue with ranged weapon grips after dropping the Entrenchment Tool

Enemies

Fixed an issue where status effect damage were attempting to apply more times than intended

Missions

Fixed an issue that prevented stratagems from working correctly on Terminate Illegal Broadcast objectives

Fixed an issue with bad enemy pathing on military uplink objectives

Fixed an issue for the terminal and drop off point, where they became inaccessible during the Retrieve Recon Craft Intel objective

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue in first-person view where some armors resulted in visible obstructions around the shoulder while using a high Field Of View

Fixed an issue during map generation that could result in missing terrain features

Fixed fall animations occasionally playing before victory poses

Extended some fonts to handle Bengali characters in player names

Fixed an error that caused some enemy models to appear in lower quality

Fixed an issue to prevent accidentally triggering jump packs or climbing on supply pods while using the interact button on controller

Fixed an issue where exiting the chat was leaving players unarmed

Fixed an issue with aiming during the draw emote

Fixed issues when exiting First Person View using emotes

This update arrives just days ahead of Helldivers 2’s next Warbond drop, potentially paving the way for a major shake-up in the game’s meta space. It’s already live and available for download across all supported platforms.