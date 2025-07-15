Skate Won’t Have a Traditional Story Mode

Electronic Arts and Full Circle recently released their latest post of The Grind, one of the primary ways the companies share information for their upcoming free-to-play skateboarding game, Skate (stylized skate.). Volume 4 focuses on the game’s setting of San Vansterdam, as it shares new details about each neighborhood of the city, as well as a look at some of each section’s most popular skate spots. The post also suggests that the game does feature a story, with the city playing a huge role, but it’s not being told quite like its predecessors.

In the “Your Q’s, our A’s” section of The Grind, the very first question addressed is, “Will there still be a story/campaign?” To put it simply, the previous Skate games featured a single-player story that followed a player-created skater’s journey to becoming a legendary pro. The developer’s answer to the question confirms that there is a story of sorts present in the upcoming game, but it isn’t the traditional campaign experience from the previous entries.

Courtesy of Electronic Arts

“So the story of skate. at launch – it’s a story that’s focused around teaching players how to skate and how to make the most of their time in San Vansterdam,” explains the post.

“Crush missions, complete Tours, and learn all about the world of which you’re now a part,” continues the explanation. “Because, ultimately, the story of skate. is the story of San Vansterdam and how you, a new arrival to the city, fit in and make your mark. After all, San Vansterdam used to be a skater’s haven until M-Corp stripped it for parts and then left for somewhere without an extradition treaty.”

Full Circle also says that this is just “the prologue” to Skate, and that the city of San Vansterdam will continue to evolve, as well as the player’s relationships with the game’s characters.

The player’s “story” begins at Hedgemont, the first neighborhood players will skate in Skate. This is where Vee, the player’s digital companion, will teach skaters about Missions, Challenges, Slappy’s skate shops, and more. Also shown is a look at the skatepark under the neighborhood’s bridge, as well as a spot near the waterfront. Players also get a look at the other three neighborhoods, Gullcrest Village, Market Mile, and Brickswitch.

Fans looking to play Skate are in luck, as anyone who RSVP’d before June 27 will get an invite. Invites have been going out in waves, with the most recent sent out today. On July 22, invites will be sent out daily to everyone who RSVP’s after June 27. With all of that in mind, anyone who RSVP’s before June 27 should check their emails to see if they received access.

A release date for Skate early access has yet to be revealed, but it does have a summer 2025 release window. One section of this month’s The Grind states that information regarding when playtesters can share their gameplay will be in the next volume of The Grind. This is just speculation, but as these posts release monthly, this may suggest early access launch could be in August.