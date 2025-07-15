PlayStation Plus Is Losing The Witcher 3 and More Hits Soon

While PlayStation Plus continually adds new games, Sony also removes games from the subscription service. A new update to the PlayStation Store has revealed which titles will be leaving PS Plus in July, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the best RPGs of this generation, and more. No timeline was given for exactly when the games would be leaving outside of the July window.

The titles leaving in July were spotted by PSX Brazil and includes some incredibly popular titles. While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is certainly a big name, there are others as well, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Wild Hearts, and BugSnax. Here are all the titles that have appeared in the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus

BugSnax

Ride 5

Shinobi Striker

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

Sword Art Online: Lost Song

Top Spin 25

UFC 5

Vacation Simulator: Back to Job

Wild Hearts

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt appearing on this list may be surprising for some, as Cyberpunk 2077 was just added to the PS Plus catalog. Dropping support for one title while another is added may be an odd choice, but players can at least play another of the most acclaimed RPGs of this generation from CD Projekt RED.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is another acclaimed title leaving as well. The sequel to Cal Kestis’ adventure improved on almost every aspect of the first game and offered an even deeper Jedi experience. The other titles include games based on popular anime series and were rounded out with different genres for every player.

While it is sad these titles are leaving PS Plus, players have more to look forward to in July and beyond. Be sure to take this opportunity to play these games while you can before they are removed.