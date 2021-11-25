Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are Celebrating Turkey Day

Turkey Day has been an Animal Crossing institution since the series first debuted (back then it was called the Harvest Festival). That tradition has continued with Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. The event has players helping visiting chef Franklin with creating dishes for the island’s residents, and in exchange, they can receive themed items. The whole thing is quite wholesome, and Franklin’s appearance in the game is always cause for celebration. For Animal Crossing fans, the event is the perfect way to unwind after dinner, and it’s also a great way for some players to escape real-life family encounters that might not be so pleasant. With the annual event officially in full swing, many players have taken to social media to share their in-game festivities.

There’s something really charming about the event.

The hats just make it more formal.

https://twitter.com/treehat/status/1463995421609672705

Gotta get those themed items!

https://twitter.com/TheOtherAriel/status/1463994844821524489

Franklin’s appearance in the first game was pretty dark…

https://twitter.com/Super_MILU/status/1464012647221932036

…and some players are still trying to eat the poor guy!

I’m sure the residents appreciated it, at least.

https://twitter.com/Tim_C15/status/1464007167778988035

It’s what the day is really about.

When real Thanksgiving is over and you can finally start Animal Crossing Turkey Day pic.twitter.com/Yudh1gnG8s — Jordan Bond (@j007) November 25, 2021

Some fans even went back to the beginning!