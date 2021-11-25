Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are Celebrating Turkey Day

Turkey Day has been an Animal Crossing institution since the series first debuted (back then it was called the Harvest Festival). That tradition has continued with Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. The event has players helping visiting chef Franklin with creating dishes for the island’s residents, and in exchange, they can receive themed items. The whole thing is quite wholesome, and Franklin’s appearance in the game is always cause for celebration. For Animal Crossing fans, the event is the perfect way to unwind after dinner, and it’s also a great way for some players to escape real-life family encounters that might not be so pleasant. With the annual event officially in full swing, many players have taken to social media to share their in-game festivities.
Did you take part in Animal Crossing’s Turkey Day event? Are you still having fun with the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Animal Crossing: New Horizons!