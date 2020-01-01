Animal Crossing: New Horizons Box Art Revealed For Japan

For gamers, 2020 has quite a few titles to be excited about. Games like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Cyberpunk 2077 are generating quite a bit of hype, but for Nintendo Switch owners, there may be no game bigger than Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The series has slowly become one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises, and the latest entry in the franchise follows the beloved Animal Crossing: New Leaf for Nintendo 3DS. With just a few short months to go before New Horizons‘ release, NCL has released a new commercial for the game. At the end of the commercial, the company revealed the box art for the upcoming title. The box art comes courtesy of Nintendo Everything.

In the box art, a number of popular characters from the series can be seen, including Tom Nook, his sons Timmy and Tommy, and Isabelle. The cover captures the game’s island motif quite well, while also driving home the idea that players will have more options to build things from the ground-up. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the main character moves to a deserted island, where players are tasked with establishing a community. The first Animal Crossing game only allowed players to customize their own house, but the franchise has slowly added more options as the years have gone on and the settings have changed.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will offer a number of changes to the classic formula, including weather patterns based on the player’s real-world location, as well as local and online co-op. Players will also be able to craft their own furniture in the game. At this time, Nintendo has not revealed many additional details, but that will likely change as the game’s release date approaches!

Debuting on the Nintendo 64 in 2001, Nintendo’s Animal Crossing franchise has received an entry on nearly every console or handheld for the company since, even receiving a mobile spin-off in the form of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Some fans expected Pocket Camp and New Horizons to feature some form of connectivity, but Nintendo has stated there will only be some tie-ins between the two titles.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will arrive on Nintendo Switch March 20, 2020. Are you excited for the game? What do you think of the box art? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!