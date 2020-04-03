Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are Already Tired of Finding Eggs

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Bunny Day event has only been live for a couple of days, but it seems like players are already sick of finding eggs all over the place. Eggs are in the skies, in the waters, in the ground. They’re covering players’ islands to the point that people can’t find resources they need to complete new projects or April’s rotation of fish to fill up their museums. There are still some neat items to be crafted if you collect enough eggs of certain types, but the fact that players seem to be finding eggs when they don’t want them is causing some frustration.

The Bunny Day event, as New Horizons players will have noticed, consists of a lot of eggs and some cherry blossom trees now spread out throughout players’ islands. It’s a nice change of scenery for players who’ve been playing since the start even though the game’s only been out for a few weeks, and it speaks well for the future of events in the game that it’s happened so quickly, but the eggs are becoming a bit much for some players. It doesn’t help that Zipper the bunny is creeping people out either.

[Announcement] The Bunny Day event will run from 4/1 - 4/12. To participate in this event, players will need to download the latest game update and have a Nintendo Account linked to their user profile. #ACNH #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/5J7FD6dkSm — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) March 31, 2020

There are a bunch of ways to get different types of eggs during the Bunny Day event, but the thing these eggs have in common besides being used to craft items is that they’re found by doing the normal things players would typically be up to in New Horizons. This includes digging holes, shooting down presents floating through the sky, bashing rocks, and fishing. The only problem with this besides the prevalence of the eggs is that there’s usually no discernable way to know whether you’ll get an egg or the resource you’d typically get from whatever action you’re taking. This means that if you’re trying to fish for something new, there’s a good chance you’ll pull up a Water Egg instead of whatever it is you’re looking for.

If you’re actually looking for eggs though, you’re in luck seeing how they’re everywhere. Lots of players aren’t looking for those eggs anymore though, and you can see some of the best reactions to the forced egg hunt below as some players wait for April 12th to come to end the event.