Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are Creating the Best Final Fantasy 7 Remake Costumes

The Final Fantasy VII Remake may not be on the Nintendo Switch for players to enjoy there, but that doesn’t mean Nintendo Switch owners can’t fill their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands with iconic Final Fantasy characters. Through the help of some creative players who’ve pieced together the right patterns for players to customize their characters, players can turn themselves into Final Fantasy icons like Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and others people were looking forward to seeing again in the latest remake. Getting the outfits is as easy as entering in a code too, so you can have your Animal Crossing island looking like Midgar in no time.

These Animal Crossing outfits modeled after Final Fantasy VII Remake characters don’t come from any one particular creator but rather from the overlap between the Final Fantasy and Animal Crossing communities. Taking to social media since before the release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, players have been sharing their best creations for others to appreciate and use on their islands.

If you’re looking to customize your Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands with a Final Fantasy aesthetic, be sure to check out all the outfits below to see what your options are, and make sure to give the creators a follow where possible and keep an eye on their future projects.