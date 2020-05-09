Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are Creating the Best Final Fantasy 7 Remake Costumes
The Final Fantasy VII Remake may not be on the Nintendo Switch for players to enjoy there, but that doesn’t mean Nintendo Switch owners can’t fill their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands with iconic Final Fantasy characters. Through the help of some creative players who’ve pieced together the right patterns for players to customize their characters, players can turn themselves into Final Fantasy icons like Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and others people were looking forward to seeing again in the latest remake. Getting the outfits is as easy as entering in a code too, so you can have your Animal Crossing island looking like Midgar in no time.
These Animal Crossing outfits modeled after Final Fantasy VII Remake characters don’t come from any one particular creator but rather from the overlap between the Final Fantasy and Animal Crossing communities. Taking to social media since before the release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, players have been sharing their best creations for others to appreciate and use on their islands.
If you’re looking to customize your Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands with a Final Fantasy aesthetic, be sure to check out all the outfits below to see what your options are, and make sure to give the creators a follow where possible and keep an eye on their future projects.
Cloud
ACNH costumes: Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII!#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #AnimalCrossingDesigns #AnimalCrossingDesign #AnimalCrossingPattern #ACNHDesign #ACNHDesigns #ACNHPattern #ACNHPatterns pic.twitter.com/mp4hbm2egh— 🏳️⚧️ Jay @ ACNH + FF7R! (@knuxchaotix) March 31, 2020
Sephiroth and Genesis
For anyone interested I made Sephiroth and Genesis's coats in Animal Crossing! #ACNH #AnimalCrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions #NintendoSwitch #FFVIIR #FFVII #finalfantasy7remake #AnimalCrossingDesigns pic.twitter.com/5ruLU8lKkn— Vivianna Mercado (@Bigeyedweirdo0) April 4, 2020
Tifa
Tifa! I couldn't decide on which one so I made both #FFVII# #Tifa #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/nuBicnp38C— Kree 🗝💙 (@kreedledees) April 5, 2020
Aerith
I'll try to get better photos tomorrow when it is hopefully not raining 😅 But I made both of Aerith's pink dresses! Who else is excited for Remake next month?#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #AnimalCrossingDesigns #ACNHDesign #FinalFantasy #FinalFantasyVIIRemake #FinalFantasyVII pic.twitter.com/Bz01Xg0bdQ— Lulus_Destiny (@lulus_destiny) March 30, 2020
Vincent
Oddly enough, this was the easiest one too finish. Welp, have a Vincent coat! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/8BkIhZDTHh— Monsieur Hanz Koopa (@Mr_Hanz_Koopa) April 6, 2020
Sephiroth
sephiroth in animal crossing...what will he do #ff7r #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/2V0wLIRivX— heterophobic tifa and aerith (@seeyouspacesam) April 4, 2020
Everything You Need
The #FF7R party patterns all in one place~#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/Fs58bmA8Kz— The Regressor 🎮 (@the_regressor) May 7, 2020
