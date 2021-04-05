Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-a-Bear Collection Launches Tomorrow

✖

Starting tomorrow, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans will be able to check out an all-new collection of merchandise from the Nintendo Switch game at Build-a-Bear! The game has been a massive success over the last year, so it stands to reason that a lot of fans will want to check out the new collection when it launches. The line was announced by Build-a-Bear last month, and will initially be available as an online exclusive. Beyond that, nothing has been officially revealed. It seems likely we'll see characters like Tom Nook and Isabelle, but fans will have to wait and see!

The announcement from Nintendo can be found embedded below.

Get ready for the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons collection from @buildabear, launching tomorrow! Sign up for email updates to find out when the collection is available. Sign up here: https://t.co/hJ6veiI509 pic.twitter.com/SCoFfnz8EP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2021

The Tweet above also has a link where fans can get e-mail updates when the collection becomes available. Given how difficult it was to get the Animal Crossing x Sanrio amiibo cards when they released at Target last month, it stands to reason that there might be a lot of interest in the Build-a-Bear line, as well. As such, fans will want to sign-up so they can find out as soon as the new collection becomes available.

This month actually marks the 20th anniversary of the Animal Crossing franchise. While the series has gained a lot more popularity on Switch, the first game in the series released in 2001 in Japan on the Nintendo 64. Since then, the series has remained a staple of Nintendo platforms, despite modest sales. The series exploded on Nintendo Switch last year, possibly due to the popularity of the console, and because players saw it as a form of escapism during the pandemic. New Horizons quickly became the best-selling series entry, and one of the best-selling games on Switch. Given that success, it will be interesting to see how popular the Build-a-Bear collection will be and just how much will be offered. Thankfully, fans will have answers soon!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

