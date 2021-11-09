Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC Seemingly Confirms Popular Fan Theory

Shortly after Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on Nintendo Switch last year, players immediately noticed a unique relationship between two of the game’s new additions: C.J. and Flick. In New Horizons, the two characters refer to themselves as both partners and roommates, leading many to assume that the two are in a romantic relationship. While this was enough for many players to make up their minds, the Happy Home Paradise DLC takes things a step further. In the DLC, when a player proposes creating a vacation home for Flick, he immediately mentions that he’s “living with someone,” and then reacts quite happily when he finds out that C.J. can also move in with him!

Images from the DLC were shared on Twitter by @quoththejackdaw, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

If you build a vacation home for Flick he automatically brings CJ along with him I’m so 🥺 #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions #HappyHomeParadise pic.twitter.com/VYYoOoQ6WR — Jack(daw) Shuck (@alcomol) November 8, 2021

Once players have built the vacation home, the two characters move in together, and the whole thing is nothing short of adorable. Players have also noticed that scanning Nat’s amiibo card at The Roost Cafe will result in Chip joining him for coffee. Nat and Chip are Flick and C.J.’s fathers, respectively. While having coffee together, the two discuss and speak highly of their sons, implying the two might even be in-laws!

Very few Nintendo games have included gay relationships, but the company has little in the way of confirmed relationships at all! Mario and Peach are a couple, but fans have mostly had to read between the lines when it comes to “presumed couples” like Luigi and Daisy, or Yoshi and Birdo. For that matter, we have no idea who Bowser Jr.’s mom is! Considering all that, Nintendo will probably let fans assume for themselves that Flick and C.J. are an item. The company has a habit of following fan theories and chatter on social media, so it’s possible that Flick and C.J.’s new interactions in Happy Home Paradise were inspired by the positive reception the two have received since launch. Until the day Flick talks about C.J. the way he does about bugs, we’ll just have to settle for what we can get!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

